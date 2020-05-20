BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

New Zealand Man Who Lost Job During Corona Lockdown Wins Rs 46 Crore in Lottery

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The man, who wishes to stay anonymous, lost his job during the lockdown period, and the wife, a healthcare worker, was working as an essential worker throughout.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Share this:

In a lucky coincidence, a Hamilton man who lost his job at the start of lockdown surprised his wife with a staggering $10.3 million (New Zealand dollars) or Rs 46 crore Lotto win.

According to Lotto, the man lost his job during the lockdown period, and the wife, a healthcare worker, was working as an essential worker throughout, stuff.co.nz reported on Wednesday.

"I walked into the house and my husband was sitting at the kitchen table. There was an envelope waiting for me in my spot. He was acting strange - it was a bit awkward," the report quoted the woman as saying.

"He told me to open the envelope -- inside was a newspaper clipping of an article saying someone from Hamilton had won $10.3 million. I said, 'why are you showing me this?' He replied with, 'it's us, we are the winners.' I thought he was joking," said the wife.

The man first became aware of their win when he checked his emails the day after the draw, noticing there was one from MyLotto Customer Support.

"I saw an email saying I had won a prize and thought it must have been spam. I logged into MyLotto and checked my ticket -- and sure enough it said I had won", he added.

With the money now safely in their bank account, the couple who wish to remain anonymous is now planning to repair their old car that broke down recently, pay off their mortgage, support their children's education, and look for ways they can help other people.

"We just want to be as normal as possible -- we don't want this to change us. We feel incredibly lucky and want to set ourselves up for the future, but also look at how we can help others," said the woman.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading