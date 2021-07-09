New Zealand Metalhead Mom Names Her Kids 'Metallica', 'Slayer' and 'Pantera'

Popular culture has a way of seeping into our daily lives and in one such instance, a mother in New Zealand expressed her love for heavy-metal bands in one of the most unique ways. According to a tweet that is now going viral on the social media platform, a mother from New Zealand named her three children Metallica, Slayer and Pantera inspired by the three iconic bands.

The news was first shared by Kiwi filmmaker and metal fan David Farrier who wrote an article on his Substack page and shared excerpts from the interview in a series of tweets. In the posts shared on Thursday, Farrier wrote that the mother of three told him that it is “not easy raising three of the heaviest bands." The filmmaker wrote in the following tweet that he was initially suspicious of the story after photographs of Metallica’s birth certificate appeared to show that the child who was born in 2009, had been given the middle name “And Justice For All", which he guesses was in tribute to the American band’s fourth album.

However, to clear the air, he visited the registrar general and asked him if it is possible to name a child after music bands and artists. Replying to the query, the official said that children can be named after bands of albums “as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive or does not resemble an official rank or title."

In his third tweet, Farrier mentioned that he has seen the birth certificates of the three kids and has no doubt over their authenticity. He also mentioned that now he is waiting for the three bands to respond to this story and even suggested that the mother and kids deserve free gigs at metal show performances for life.

Farrier concluded that the mother is also a proud owner of a crossbow which is also “truly metal” and she deserves people’s “complete and utter respect for this and for raising three kids.”

thread 1/4: proud to report that a new zealand mother has named her children metallica, pantera and slayer. she told me “it’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands": https://t.co/kiXGTrr60A— David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

Many fans of heavy metal came up with their own suggestions of which other bands she could have named her kids.

Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera are all three American heavy metal rock bands known for their unique singing style and extreme rock genre specialisation.

