New Zealand Minister's Son Steals Show by Waving an Odd Shaped Carrot

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to adopt the work from home module as people were forced inside their houses due to lockdown. Physical official meetings were replaced by virtual conferences and apps like Zoom became life savers. However, this video call culture also flooded the internet with hilarious viral videos that feature situations of utter chaos and confusion. Latest addition to this endless list is a VVIP entry from New Zealand that featured a cabinet minister’s embarrassing encounter during a video call interview. The clip featured Carmel Sepuloni, minister for social development in an interview with Radio Samoa, as her son walked into the room flashing an oddly shaped carrot ‘resembling a male body part’, which he apparently found in the groceries.

Embarrassed by the unwarranted situation, Sepuloni tried to stop him and asked him to leave the room as the hosts burst into laughter. Sepuloni’s son flashed the carrot one more time before the visual cut to intro graphics.

The minister later shared the clip on her Twitter timeline along with a caption where she said that she might be having a good laugh about the situation now but surely was not back in the moment. She followed it up with another Tweet where she lauded the efforts of all the parents who have been managing working from home in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the video here:

A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! ❤️ *Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again. 🙅🏽‍♀️🥕 — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 77,00 views along with nearly four thousand likes on the microblogging site. Users flooded the reply section with their reactions to the hilarious clip and shared their stories of similar situations. A user wrote, “This is the upside of COVID-19. We get to see people who are doing difficult jobs, as people and not just as authority figures. Love your humour and response

Son deserves the Best Carrot Award and Story for the week. Makes a perfect carrot ad.— Crossley Tatui (@TatuiCrossley) August 30, 2021

Gotta love kids! No concept of timing! But also very funny. And at least he’s eating his 5+ a day! My 17 year old needs to be guided towards the carrot - on his plate!— Brigitte Diessl (@DiesslBrigitte) August 31, 2021

Did he do it on purpose, as a joke? He seems to double check you are actually on before showing it off lol.— SugarTits Floggers 🏳️‍🌈🇳🇿 (@STFloggers) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, New Zealand is currently in a level four lockdown where everyone except the essential workers remains inside their houses and continue to work from home.

