Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

New Zealand Police Inducts First AI-Based Cop Named Ella into its Force

According to reports, Ella will use real-time animation to emulate face-to-face interaction.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Zealand Police Inducts First AI-Based Cop Named Ella into its Force
According to reports, Ella will use real-time animation to emulate face-to-face interaction.

An Artificial Intelligence-based police officer called “Ella” has made its place in the New Zealand Police force. Ella is a virtual assistant with a face. Basically, it is like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa but with a human like face.

According to reports, Ella will use real-time animation to emulate face-to-face interaction. The virtual assistant, which will join New Zealand Police on Monday, will be deployed at the force’s national headquarters in Wellington.

It will welcome visitors at the headquarters, inform the staff that guests have arrived and assist them in collecting passes. It can also talk to visitors about issues, such as 105 non-emergency number and the force’s vetting procedures.

After monitoring its performance for three months, the police will decide the future of the virtual assistant in the force.

Ella will also be stationed at Wellington Central, Featherston and Johnsonville Police Stations where it will assist the force in police trials, which starts on February 13, reported Hindustan Times.

The AI will working in tandem with the Police Connect team, an interactive self-service platform where people can access information and seek advice.

The virtual assistant will not replace human officers. It has been inducted into the force to deliver a strong police presence across the country.

However, its performance will be evaluated like other human officers. Tech firms Intela AI and Soul Machines have played a major role in Ella’s development by programming it to use voice tone and body language to deliver a one-on-one service.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram