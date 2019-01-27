English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand Police Take Cheeky Digs at Own Team, Issue Hilarious Warning Against India
The Eastern District Police of New Zealand took digs at Kane Williamson-led team in a Facebook post and advised the public to beware of Virat Kohli's Indian team.
Image tweeted by ICC / Twitter.
Following Team India's victory in the first two One Day Internationals in the ongoing series, New Zealand police department has issued a hilarious warning to its citizens about the exploits of a 'group touring the country'.
An all-round show by the Indian batsmen backed up by a four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav helped India record their second successive win as they thumped New Zealand by 90 runs in the second One-Day International at Bay Oval in Tauranga on January 26, which also marked India's 70th Republic Day.
With Shikhar Dhawan (66), Virat Kohli (43), Ambati Rayudu (47), and MS Dhoni (48*) contributing with the bat, it was Rohit Sharma's fiery 87 that propelled India to a score of 324/4.
In response, Kuldeep weaved his magic yet again to get through New Zealand's middle-order and bowl the hosts out for 234 in 40.2 overs, following short of 90 runs. In doing so, India registered its biggest ODI victory in New Zealand in terms of runs.
Happy with his team's clinical performance in the 2 ODIs, Kohli said, "We had a par score but we bowled really well and back-to-back clinical performances is really pleasing. I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break to take some risks. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby."
However, the biggest highlight of the day for Indians came when the New Zealand police department decided to take funny digs at Blackcaps led by Kane Williamson.
Taking to Facebook, the Eastern District Police of NZ wrote, "Police would like to issue a warning to members of the public about the exploits of a group touring the country at the moment. Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball.😉"
Fans backed the cops and applauded them for being sportive in defeat.
India will meet the hosts for the third ODI at the same venue on Monday. A win would mean an unassailable lead in the five-match ODI series.
