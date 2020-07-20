New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Finally Meets Her TikTok Lookalike

TikTok has given loud and wide recognition to a number of artists and actors, and one of them is Melanie Bracewell. Popularly known as the look alike of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jaacinda Ardern, Melanie has earned name and fame for her uncanny resemblance to the 39-year-old global leader.

In one of her recent videos that has gone viral online quite quickly, Melanie finally meets Jacinda. In a video posted on Friday night, Melanie can be seen dressed up as the Prime Minister, explaining that she has a lot of fans who love to take selfies with her.

The 45-second video then marks the entry of the New Zealand PM. Bracewell asks the name, to which the PM responds, “Jacinda.” Both end up laughing out loud.

Melanie can be seen wearing the same wig as Jacinda’s hair, making a similar face while recording the video. The video has received more than four lakh views, with around 17 thousand likes.

A user wrote, “The way @jacindaardern excitedly says "Jacinda" is so perfect,” while another praised the PM with the comment, “We have such a kind, caring PM with so much energy, enthusiasm for our people. @jacindaardern has changed our perception of politics. It doesn't need to be dirty. Let's keep moving.”

We have such a kind, caring PM with so much energy, enthusiasm for our people. @jacindaardern has changed our perception of politics. It doesn't need to be dirty.Let's keep moving. — Coconut Oil (@imgeneralnz) July 17, 2020

Jesus.... The hug sent alarm bells in my head until I remembered New Zealand is the good place 😂 — Jay K (@Geoblender) July 17, 2020

the makeup, the accent, the smiles. amazing. uncanny. — ashley (@ashleygraf_) July 17, 2020

i absolutely luv this energy for u both — hayley 🍆 (@iggplant) July 17, 2020

Melanie started creating videos impersonating Jacinda Ardern after she was informed about the uncanny resemblance in their look. With similar makeup, hair and wardrobe, the comedian has rightly turned into Ardern's doppelganger.