New Zealand Schools to Include Climate Crisis, Activism and Global Warming in Curriculum

In an attempt to sensitise students, the New Zealand government has decided to introduce study material about the climate crisis in schools.

The material, which will be offered to all schools teaching 11 to 15 year-old students, has been prepared by New Zealand’s leading science agencies.

The new curriculum will provide students with tools to plan their “own activism”, the Guardian reported.

At a time when the governments in the United Kingdom and Australia are facing flak for not introducing course on climate crisis, New Zealand’s move has put it at the forefront of climate change education across the world. However, the New Zealand government has said that the new scheme will not be compulsory.

Teachers around the country have been asking for materials on climate crisis in schools, as kids are already having discussions on climate change, The Guardian quoted James Shaw, New Zealand’s climate change minister, as saying.

Kids often see posts and content on climate change on social media and news, which brings a sense of powerlessness to them, Shaw said. He also said that the pilot project was run in one school in Christchurch in 2018.

The new curriculum will have text, video, and advice for teachers, said the education minister Chris Hipkins.

While the 2015 Paris climate advises signatory countries to put into practice climate education in schools, many countries, who pledged to implement it, have not lived up to the expectations.

Taking the issue of climate education seriously, Italy has decided to make sustainability and the climate crisis compulsory subjects for students this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.