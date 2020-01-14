Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

New Zealand Schools to Include Climate Crisis, Activism and Global Warming in Curriculum

The New Zealand government has decided to introduce study material about the climate crisis in schools.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Zealand Schools to Include Climate Crisis, Activism and Global Warming in Curriculum
The New Zealand government has decided to introduce study material about the climate crisis in schools.

In an attempt to sensitise students, the New Zealand government has decided to introduce study material about the climate crisis in schools.

The material, which will be offered to all schools teaching 11 to 15 year-old students, has been prepared by New Zealand’s leading science agencies.

The new curriculum will provide students with tools to plan their “own activism”, the Guardian reported.

At a time when the governments in the United Kingdom and Australia are facing flak for not introducing course on climate crisis, New Zealand’s move has put it at the forefront of climate change education across the world. However, the New Zealand government has said that the new scheme will not be compulsory.

Teachers around the country have been asking for materials on climate crisis in schools, as kids are already having discussions on climate change, The Guardian quoted James Shaw, New Zealand’s climate change minister, as saying.

Kids often see posts and content on climate change on social media and news, which brings a sense of powerlessness to them, Shaw said. He also said that the pilot project was run in one school in Christchurch in 2018.

The new curriculum will have text, video, and advice for teachers, said the education minister Chris Hipkins.

While the 2015 Paris climate advises signatory countries to put into practice climate education in schools, many countries, who pledged to implement it, have not lived up to the expectations.

Taking the issue of climate education seriously, Italy has decided to make sustainability and the climate crisis compulsory subjects for students this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram