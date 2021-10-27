New Zealand's 'Security Issue' Solved: Pakistani Fans Mock Kiwis After Stunning Win

Pakistan continued their dominance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup after Babar Azam’s men made it two in two after defeating New Zealand by five wickets in a packed Sharjah on Tuesday. First, Haris Rauf led the bowling attack to restrict the Kiwis for a sub-par 134, then Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali rose to the occasion adding crucial 48 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership helping the Men in Green register a thumping win with eight deliveries to spare. The win turned the bitter memories into a sweet one as fans from Pakistan didn’t shy away from taking shots at the New Zealanders by reminding them about the “security concerns" that they had cited as the reason for cancelling the Pakistan tour recently.

For the unaware, the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their first-ever tour of Pakistan in 18 years moments ahead of the first ODI contest in September owing to security concerns. Subsequently, the Pakistan Cricket Board had issued a statement saying they were willing to continue with the series and that the Prime Ministers of both the nation had spoken regarding the security in place for the Black Caps.

Understandably, fans and notable figures in Pakistan were left furious and they waited in much anticipation for the two teams to clash at the World Cup. Come Tuesday, Pakistan got to avenge the abandoned series in the best way possible- defeat the Black Caps on the field.

“Security security," were the chants that roared on social media after Pakistan chased down the total.

I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns. #T20WorldCup — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Crowd chanting "Security, security" at New Zealand fielders #PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/7BDKCmccPr— javed Mahsood (VeER_MasEeD) (@javed_mahsood) October 26, 2021

Asif Ali appointed as security officer for New Zealand.#PAKvNZ— معظمہ (@mformouzma) October 26, 2021

We are here to clear security system for new Zealand ⚔️#PakvsNz pic.twitter.com/R2rkCyuwo0— Alee Khan Kakkar (@AleeKakkar) October 26, 2021

The security threats the New Zealand cricket team were concerned about pic.twitter.com/VJ4y28D26q— Avicenna (@ibnsiinaa) October 26, 2021

Wouldn't be surprised if #Newzealand again leaves the match over "security threats"But we tried our best to resolved this issue today inshAllah 🙂#PakvsNz #Security pic.twitter.com/2yCgqhXcP9— Saira Arshad (@SairaAr04852600) October 26, 2021

Asif Ali solved security problems of Team New Zealand in Sharjah😂👍🙌#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/QrFuDr8vOe— علی موسیٰ کاظمی (@Thesyedzada) October 26, 2021

#BeCarefulNewZealandCongratulations to All on solving security issues for newzealand geeedars pic.twitter.com/lKjlSLAUmf— M Talha khan💞💕 (@t__a_12) October 26, 2021

“It’s always good to win, we’ll take this confidence forward in the tournament," Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said at the presentation ceremony.

