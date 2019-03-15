New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
Bangladesh's cricket team was scheduled to play against New Zealand's national squad in Christchurch for a series taking place on the island nation, which has since been cancelled.
Image Credits: Twitter.
While investigations are ongoing, and the trauma of the attacks will continue to reverberate across the normally peaceful country and its migrant Muslim community for years, one particular group of would-be worshippers had a merciful escape.
Bangladesh's cricket team was scheduled to play against New Zealand's national squad in Christchurch for a series taking place on the island nation, which has since been cancelled. Indeed, Bangladeshi players were meant to attend their Friday prayers at one of the mosques targetted by the shooter.
In a video posted on Twitter, the team's manager Khaled Mashud Pil revealed that the players and support staff had had a close escape, narrowly avoiding the attack from a mere "50 feet away."
"Almost all of the cricket team, barring a few who stayed at the hotel was there," said Mashud Pil, adding "If we had reached any earlier, we would be inside the mosque. I'm very lucky and thankful that we were outside.
Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pilot speaks to the media following the incident of shooting in Christchurch. Blackcaps (NZC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Bord : Tigers (BCB) has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test pic.twitter.com/CH80ohDFMO— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
Meanwhile, messages of solidarity and support poured in from around the world on behalf of those killed and wounded in the heinous crime, as did gratitude for those who had escaped. Adding to the resounding chorus were members of the international cricketing community, who included their voices in the condemnation of the attack, as well as their support for the Bangladesh team.
Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 15, 2019
When you have to avoid live shooting and gunshots in New Zealand, you know the world is in a bad place. Relieved to hear the Bangladesh cricket team is safe.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 15, 2019
So sad to hear of the #NewZealandMosqueAttack In #Christchurch— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) March 15, 2019
My prayers and thoughts are with the martyrs and their families.
Humanity is at a loss, it was a place of worship ...
thank god the #BangladeshCricketTeam are safe.
Bangladeshi journalist Mohammad Isam, in a tweet reported that the entire Bangladesh cricket team were among those who escaped from the mosque near Hagley park, where the shooting took place. "Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he wrote.
Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV— Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019
The Bangladesh Cricket Team's official Twitter handle also provided an update, assuring the public that all team members were safe, writing, "All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant contact with the players and team management".
All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city.— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant contact with the players and team management.#ChristchurchMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/TTpIFxLp05
The handle also announced the joint decision by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to cancel the Hagley Oval Test.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test after a joint discussion.https://t.co/PzVjW4qBFy— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics
- Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel ABS
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Alia Bhatt on Starring in Rajamouli's RRR: My Dream to Work With the Baahubali Filmmaker is Fulfilled
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s