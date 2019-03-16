New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message After Christchurch Massacre

“You’ll have to forgive me, these won’t be my best words...”



The whole world was heartbroken at the murder of 49 Muslims in two mosques in New Zealand, but actual citizens from the country had a message of hope, rather than those of despair that we've become accustomed to.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's remarks after the tragedy were a refreshing change from the vacillations of other world leaders faced with similar incidents of hate and violence, after which Australian news anchor, and co-host of The Project, Waleed Aly took over to relay a message of dignified fortitude instead of the terror of violence.Born to Sunni Muslim parents from Egypt, Aly spoke about his own observances of his faith, like going to the mosque to offer prayers every Friday, like most Muslims around the world; this was a fact, he remarked, that the Christchurch gunmen would have known and exploited, ensuring "slaughter by appointment". Given that, for those praying this observance is a time for introspection and silent meditation, Aly noted that the defenceless people were picked off like "fish in a barrel".You can watch the whole video below: