New Zealand Speaker Cradling and Feeding Baby During Parliament Session Goes Viral

Photo of New Zealand Speaker, Trevor Mallard, is going viral on the Internet for heart-warming reasons.

The pictures show Mallard cradling an infant baby and feeding him from a baby bottle during a Parliament session.

In addition to his presiding role as the Speaker of the New Zealand parliament, Mallard also seemed to be presiding over the child performing some baby duties.

The child, which belongs to Tāmati Coffey, New Zealand's MP for Waiariki, was brought his newborn son into Parliament for a debate after Coffey returned from paternity leave.

Mallard took to Twitter to explain the situation.

"Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me."

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

As the photos went viral, Netizens couldn't help but share their reaction to this simple, yet rare gesture.

Keep this up and all the new parents of New Zealand will be dropping our babies off to Parliament! I've already put you on my list of people who look like a steady pair of baby-minding hands when I need them. Congratulations @tamaticoffey I'm so thrilled for you. — Marianne Elliott (@zenpeacekeeper) August 21, 2019

This is sending a great message that men👏can👏take👏care👏of👏babies👏 too. There's no need to be afraid of holding and feeding a baby. He looks so comfortable. Wonderul! 💖 — The Amazon is on fire (@JaccHiHey) August 21, 2019

New Zealand....you might be a small country, but you have a huge lesson to teach the world! Great photo! — 💧Beau Beau (@TBeaubeau) August 21, 2019

Thank you for normalising the family unit. We need to see more of this. Work places need to adapt to enable this behaviour. — Rachael Egan (@ljudzia) August 21, 2019

New Zealand is just showing off now. Here is the @NZParliament Speaker feeding a male MP's baby IN THE DAMN HOUSE 💕 https://t.co/JUMiUvHjAs — Jenna Clarke (@jennamclarke) August 21, 2019

Another parliament member shared pictue of the infant and shared how she hoped he'd be back at more sessions.

Who needs to see this today? Every single last one of us, that’s who. Here’s a brand new papa holding his new born in our House of Representatives right now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU00SHfKFT — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) August 21, 2019

Earlier, in July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also shared a picture of a 'special friend' who had come to visit him at the Parliament.

