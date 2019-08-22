Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

New Zealand Speaker Cradling and Feeding Baby During Parliament Session Goes Viral

In addition to his presiding role as the Speaker of the New Zealand parliament, Mallard was also seemed to be presiding over the child performing some baby duties.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 22, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
New Zealand Speaker Cradling and Feeding Baby During Parliament Session Goes Viral
Image Credits: Twitter/Trevor Mallard.
Photo of New Zealand Speaker, Trevor Mallard, is going viral on the Internet for heart-warming reasons.

The pictures show Mallard cradling an infant baby and feeding him from a baby bottle during a Parliament session.

In addition to his presiding role as the Speaker of the New Zealand parliament, Mallard also seemed to be presiding over the child performing some baby duties.

The child, which belongs to Tāmati Coffey, New Zealand's MP for Waiariki, was brought his newborn son into Parliament for a debate after Coffey returned from paternity leave.

Mallard took to Twitter to explain the situation.

"Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me."

As the photos went viral, Netizens couldn't help but share their reaction to this simple, yet rare gesture.

Another parliament member shared pictue of the infant and shared how she hoped he'd be back at more sessions.

Earlier, in July, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also shared a picture of a 'special friend' who had come to visit him at the Parliament.

