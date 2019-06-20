Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

‘Why Didn’t Kane Williamson Walk?’ Twitter Divided as DRS Blunder Virtually Knocks South Africa Out

In the 38th over of the chase when the match was still in the balance, Williamson got a reprieve that proved gut-wrenching for the South Africans.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Why Didn’t Kane Williamson Walk?’ Twitter Divided as DRS Blunder Virtually Knocks South Africa Out
Replays showed Quinton de Kock had got a slight edge.
Loading...

Kane Williamson produced a masterclass of controlled batting to lead New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday, realistically killing off the Proteas' hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

The Black Caps' skipper kept his cool at the end of a nerve-jangling match that went down to the last over with eight runs still required, hoisting Andile Phehlukwayo for a huge six over midwicket to bring up a majestic century.

But along with the plaudits, he also earned some brickbats along the way as the innings was shrouded in controversy.

In the 38th over of the chase when the match was still in the balance, Williamson got a reprieve that proved gut-wrenching for the South Africans. The moment proved pivotal as Williamson was the anchor around which the Kiwis completed the chase, virtually knocking South Africa out of the tournament.

The right-hander had tried to play a fizzing leg-break by Imran Tahir fine towards the third man boundary but failed. Tahir was convinced he had edged the ball but Quinton de Kock, behind the stumps, and the umpire Nigel Llong were oblivious to any contact.

Had the captain, Faf du Plessis, reviewed, Williamson would have departed for 76 with replays and ultra-edge showing that there was the faintest of edges.

Now, some fans have started questioning why the New Zealand captain did not walk after being caught behind. While some defended the decision and said it was wise to wait for the umpire decision, others said it was not in the spirit of the game.

Some even drew comparisons to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had decided to walk in the game against Pakistan after he felt he nicked the ball, although it was later revealed he had not edged it.

There were others who said it was smart of Williamson to not walk when the umpire did not give him out and South Africa did not even review the decision.

Then there were others who did not want to miss the opportunity to troll South Africa and Quinton de Kock for the DRS blunder.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram