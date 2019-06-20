‘Why Didn’t Kane Williamson Walk?’ Twitter Divided as DRS Blunder Virtually Knocks South Africa Out
In the 38th over of the chase when the match was still in the balance, Williamson got a reprieve that proved gut-wrenching for the South Africans.
Replays showed Quinton de Kock had got a slight edge.
Kane Williamson produced a masterclass of controlled batting to lead New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday, realistically killing off the Proteas' hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.
The Black Caps' skipper kept his cool at the end of a nerve-jangling match that went down to the last over with eight runs still required, hoisting Andile Phehlukwayo for a huge six over midwicket to bring up a majestic century.
But along with the plaudits, he also earned some brickbats along the way as the innings was shrouded in controversy.
In the 38th over of the chase when the match was still in the balance, Williamson got a reprieve that proved gut-wrenching for the South Africans. The moment proved pivotal as Williamson was the anchor around which the Kiwis completed the chase, virtually knocking South Africa out of the tournament.
The right-hander had tried to play a fizzing leg-break by Imran Tahir fine towards the third man boundary but failed. Tahir was convinced he had edged the ball but Quinton de Kock, behind the stumps, and the umpire Nigel Llong were oblivious to any contact.
Had the captain, Faf du Plessis, reviewed, Williamson would have departed for 76 with replays and ultra-edge showing that there was the faintest of edges.
Now, some fans have started questioning why the New Zealand captain did not walk after being caught behind. While some defended the decision and said it was wise to wait for the umpire decision, others said it was not in the spirit of the game.
No! #Proteas just can't get a break. Tahir finds the edge of Williamson's bat but only he appeals. It's official, the cricket gods hate #SouthAfrica.Oh, and from his reaction Kane knew he hit it. Pity honesty has no place in professional sport. #NZvSA #CWC19— I am an African (@Clint_ZA) June 19, 2019
Shame on Kane Williamson... Could have walked when edged #NZvSA— Nasir (@sh_nasir) June 19, 2019
#NZvSA #CNN @CNN #FoxNews #outnumbered #SouthAfrica @cricketworldcup #WorldCup South Africa is again choking!!Kane Williamson should have walked off. As he holds honesty and sportsman spirit at highest standard!!Honestly his smile clearly indicated he nicked it!— Stanist (@stanistism) June 19, 2019
Kane Williamson did react when he nicked the ball but he didn't walk off. It's world cup and pressure is on. #KaneWilliamson #NZvSA— Amar Rana (@amar_tilakrana) June 19, 2019
Some even drew comparisons to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had decided to walk in the game against Pakistan after he felt he nicked the ball, although it was later revealed he had not edged it.
Good guy kane Williamson didn't walk after nicking the ball then we have bad guy kohli who walked without nicking .#CWC19 #NZvSA— Karan.Gill ☬ (@KaranGill79) June 19, 2019
Can't believe Williamson didn't walk. Humare hi launde jyada shareef hai #NZvSA— LacaJet (@ThatGuyJSR) June 19, 2019
There are two kinds of people in the world - One is Virat Kohli type and the other one is Kane Williamson type. Completely opposite but equally amazing. #NZvSA— Rohit Lawand (@LawandRohit1) June 19, 2019
There were others who said it was smart of Williamson to not walk when the umpire did not give him out and South Africa did not even review the decision.
Unlike stupidity of Virat Kohli who walked out without even an edge, Kane Williamson stands firmly as Umpire and Keeper not interested, review lost and as a result South Africa out of World Cup 2019 and New Zealand entering Semis #NZvSA #CWC19 https://t.co/NGZOjRMdmY— Sharan (@SharanRoars) June 19, 2019
Then there were others who did not want to miss the opportunity to troll South Africa and Quinton de Kock for the DRS blunder.
"De Kock has become so desensitized that he didn't feel that little tickle from Williamson"#CWC19 #SAvNZ #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/AXjkE1uxKd— Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) June 19, 2019
That "edge" off Tahir that was missed by everybody just proved once again that the #Proteas and World Cups just don't go together @IOLsport #NZvSA #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/p0lAC4dDjj— Ashfak Mohamed (@ashfakmohamed) June 19, 2019
#NZvSAKane Williamson : Please take my wicket.South Africa : pic.twitter.com/BYVwMals0I— Taran (@Taran4) June 19, 2019
#NZvSA #SAvNZ Williamson TahirQuinton de Kock while keeping pic.twitter.com/nFAQGyxc3g— How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 19, 2019
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kendall Jenners Photos of Outfit Matching Coke Can Puzzle Fans
- Copa America: Lionel Messi Penalty Helps Argentina Earn Draw with Paraguay
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s