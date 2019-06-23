New Zealand Players Consoling Carlos Brathwaite After Heartbreaking Finish is Winning the Internet

The packed stadium of Old Trafford witnessed nothing less of a fairy-tale moment after an unbelievable bombastic century from Carlos Brathwaite just failed to carry West Indies to a historic victory over New Zealand by five runs.

In a brutal-array of last minute cricketing, Brathwaite left the New Zealanders dry-throated after crushing nine fours and five sixes as he came in to bat at 142 for 4, and scored 101 of the remaining 144 runs.

The demolition job was completed with a stunning 25-run attack on Matt Henry in the 48th over, the balance of the game now miraculously tilted in his favour with an eight runs required off the two overs.

The feeling of awe was on both sides. This was after all, the same man who had won the World T20 in 2016 with four successive sixes off Ben Stokes in the last over of the game.

However, as things turned out he was caught by Trent Boult at deep mid-on going for glory with seven balls remaining.

After the knock, a shattered Brathwaite sat crouched on the field and bowed his head in deep, deep sorrow. The moment was overwhelming and the pain truly unbearable.

That night on old Trafford, all kinds of jaw-dropping sportsmanship was at display. But it was the moment immediately after Brathwaite’s surrender, that will be remembered most endearingly.

The Kiwis, who rose to celebrate the most important wicket of the match on seeing the devastated sight of Carlos Brathwaite, quickly broke out from their celebratory huddle and came to his aid.

The New Zealand players – led by Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham – came to console him with genuine warmth.

New Zealand also didn't waste any time in going to congratulate and commiserate with Brathwaite moments after the win was sealed.

Brathwaite appreciated the gesture and the feeling of awe was once again on both sides. "The New Zealanders are some of the best people in the world, and I've been fortunate to share a dressing room or play against and socialise with them in franchise tournaments," he said. "So I'm good friends with a few of the boys, and it didn't mean much at that point in time, because I had just seen Boult take a catch and us losing, but in hindsight, it's good sportsmanship on their behalf – and I appreciated the mutual respect the opposition had."

Not just Brathwaite, but netizens too, who were reduced to mushy puddle of emotions by this point, came out heavily to laud not just the man of the occasion but also the greatest display of sportsmanship that the tournament has seen till now.

