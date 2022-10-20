CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Buzz » New Zealand Woman, Who Underwent Multiple Heart Surgeries, Shows Her Old Organs
1-MIN READ

New Zealand Woman, Who Underwent Multiple Heart Surgeries, Shows Her Old Organs

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 14:04 IST

Delhi, India

Her multiple surgeries resulted in her going into heart failure at the age of 19.

Her multiple surgeries resulted in her going into heart failure at the age of 19.

Jessica Manning was diagnosed with six different heart defects which meant that she was born with half a heart and multiple holes in her heart with leaky valves.

A New Zealand woman, who was diagnosed with six different heart defects and had to undergo a transplant, has kept her old heart and liver in a plastic bag. In a viral video on TikTok, Jessica Manning showed her old heart and liver stored in a plastic bag. The woman was born with multiple holes in her heart with leaky valves.

Throughout her life, she has had a total of five open-heart surgeries, two pacemaker surgeries, one emergency lung surgery and a combined double heart and liver transplant with over 200 minor surgeries.

Top showsha video

Jessica thinks that it is important to educate people about her disease and how much it can impact someone’s life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 14:04 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 14:04 IST