New Zealand Woman, Who Underwent Multiple Heart Surgeries, Shows Her Old Organs

A New Zealand woman, who was diagnosed with six different heart defects and had to undergo a transplant, has kept her old heart and liver in a plastic bag. In a viral video on TikTok, Jessica Manning showed her old heart and liver stored in a plastic bag. The woman was born with multiple holes in her heart with leaky valves.

Throughout her life, she has had a total of five open-heart surgeries, two pacemaker surgeries, one emergency lung surgery and a combined double heart and liver transplant with over 200 minor surgeries.

Jessica thinks that it is important to educate people about her disease and how much it can impact someone’s life.

