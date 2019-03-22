English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern won widespread praise last week for putting on a black headscarf when meeting members of the Muslim community after the shootings.
A woman holds a fern during a vigil for the victims of the mosque attacks during an ecumenical celebration in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Loading...
As Christchurch geared up for prayers on Friday (March 22) to remember the 50 people killed at two mosques in the city a week ago, women of all faiths put on headscarves to show solidarity with the Muslim community.
"Why am I wearing a headscarf today? Well, my primary reason was that if anybody else turns up waving a gun, I want to stand between him and anybody he might be pointing it at. And I don't want him to be able to tell the difference, because there is no difference," said Bell Sibly outside the Al Noor mosque, where most of the victims were killed.
The nationwide Head Scarf for Harmony campaign for Friday was started by a doctor in Auckland after hearing about a woman who was too scared to go out in case her headscarf made her a target for terrorism.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won widespread praise last week for putting on a black headscarf when meeting members of the Muslim community after the shootings.
Many Muslim women cover their heads in public with the hijab as a sign of modesty, although some critics see it as a sign of female oppression. While the New Zealand campaign won support and appreciation from the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand and the NZ Muslim Association, it has opponents in New Zealand and beyond.
Many reporters and security officials present at the mosques followed suit and donned the traditional head garment:
(With Reuters inputs)
"Why am I wearing a headscarf today? Well, my primary reason was that if anybody else turns up waving a gun, I want to stand between him and anybody he might be pointing it at. And I don't want him to be able to tell the difference, because there is no difference," said Bell Sibly outside the Al Noor mosque, where most of the victims were killed.
The nationwide Head Scarf for Harmony campaign for Friday was started by a doctor in Auckland after hearing about a woman who was too scared to go out in case her headscarf made her a target for terrorism.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won widespread praise last week for putting on a black headscarf when meeting members of the Muslim community after the shootings.
Many Muslim women cover their heads in public with the hijab as a sign of modesty, although some critics see it as a sign of female oppression. While the New Zealand campaign won support and appreciation from the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand and the NZ Muslim Association, it has opponents in New Zealand and beyond.
Many reporters and security officials present at the mosques followed suit and donned the traditional head garment:
Reporters and security workers are wearing hijab out of respect as people gather in Christchurch’s Hagley Park for Friday prayers, one week after the mosque shootings. pic.twitter.com/t5Z6bJ7uJQ— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) March 21, 2019
New Zealand women don headscarves to support Muslims after shootings https://t.co/0jKCV095dS pic.twitter.com/uxh3iG5ffI— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2019
I’m going to be on BBC World with @BBCMarikoOi over the course of the next hour as New Zealand pauses to mark a week from the Christchurch mosque attacks pic.twitter.com/vAeDFjIn2t— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) March 22, 2019
(With Reuters inputs)
| Edited by: Shantanu David
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Plays a Fearless Warrior with Remarkable Zeal
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- Xiaomi Redmi Go First Sale Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- England, India Favourites but Competition in World Cup Will be Tight: McGrath
- Wholly Made Up in Bollywood, the Real Holi Can Get a Lot Dirtier
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results