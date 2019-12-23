New18 Wrap: JMM Trumps BJP in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Set to be Next CM & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

BJP loses Jharkhand: Trumping the BJP, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has emerged as the single-largest party in the 81-seat assembly with party leader Hemant Soren set to stake claim to power today. The JMM-Congress alliance has comfortably crossed the majority mark of 41. Adding insult to injury, outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das is trailing from Jamshedpur East. JMM leader Hemant Soren has won Barhait seat and is leading from Dumka as well. Follow LIVE updates from Jharkhand election results only on News18.com.

Shrinking saffron: With another state slipping out of its hands, the footprint of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the political map of India shrank further on Monday as it lost power in the tribal state of Jharkhand where the opposition alliance led by the Jharkhand Mukti Mocha looks all set to form the next government with a comfortable majority. In March 2018, the BJP was in power in 13 states across the country on its own while it ruled six other states in alliance with other parties. After its loss on Monday, the BJP now rules eight states on its own while it is part of the ruling coalition in an equal number of other states. Read more.

Mixed signals: IMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to Prime Minister Modi’s rally speech in Delhi earlier this week and said that the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah are issuing contradictory statements. PM Modi had blamed opposition parties for spreading lies saying that his government had never discussed anything about a National Register of Citizens (NRC). This is despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment during the Lok Sabha debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act, in which he said that the implementation of a nationwide NRC was in the offing. Read more.

Fallout of violence: Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi last year with a dream of starting his law practice in the national capital, but on December 15 he lost vision in one eye allegedly in police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library. Minhajuddin, an LLM student, now wants to go back to his hometown in Bihar after completing his studies as he says he doesn't even feel safe in his university campus anymore. He says his faith in law and order has been shaken. Read more.

Ad ban: The Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government on Monday to suspend all media campaigns related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Radhakrishnan directed the state government to suspend the campaigns on CAA till the court gives its final orders. Read more.

Stoking controversy: Amid rife debate regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registrar of Citizens on social media and off it, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has stoked controversy on Twitter after announcing he supported anti-Mandal Commission protests in the 1990s. Kashyap has since apologised for the comment after anti-caste activist Tejas Harad called out his casteist comment on the microblogging site. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The BJP’s near total domination of the political landscape after 2014 helped the party win elections in many provinces. The party formed governments in many states where it had earlier played a second fiddle to a regional ally. For instance, in Maharashtra and Haryana, it emerged as the single largest party in 2014. In Jharkhand, the party came very close to the halfway mark and formed the government under Raghubar Das. however, recent losses in Haryana, Maharashtra and now Jharkhand, begthe questions: Are dominant castes pushing back against BJP’s CM picks? Read the full analysis by Sumit Pandey only on News18.com.

Art of the Day

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.