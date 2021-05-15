Newborn Wins Covid-19 Battle After 10 Days on Ventilator in Bhubaneswar

A newborn girl, Gudiya was tested positive for Covid-19 within few weeks of her birth in Bhubaneswar, last month. The little girl was admitted to Jagannath hospital. She was barely a month old when she was put on ventilator support. After 10 days of a long struggle, the infant has defeated the Covid-19 infection.

Gudiya, who has fully recovered from the disease, has become one of the youngest Covid-survivors in the country. Dr Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist who treated the infant, informed that she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, May 12, after a three-week struggle with the deadly virus.

The doctor informed that when the infant was brought to them, she was down in high fever, poor feeding, had seizures, and was in severe respiratory distress. “After several types of treatment or procedures, we finally put her on a ventilator,” he added.

He further revealed that the infant was given Remdesivir and other antibiotics. As there is no research on Remdesivir supporting newborns, the doctors went on with the medicine with due permission from the parents, as “it was a matter of life and death for the infant”.

Born to Preeti Agarwal (29)and Ankit Agarwal (32), the girl was delivered at a hospital in Raipur of Chhattisgarh. Later, she was admitted to Jagannath hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

One month old Gudia, who got infected by #Covid19 recovers fully after 10 days on ventilator in a hospital in #Bhubaneswar. Nothing short of a miracle, says Dr Arjit Mohapatra who treated her.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Duaxejf3Re— SUSHIL PANDEY (@sushilemedia) May 14, 2021

Her father informed her that when they brought the baby home after her birth, she had a fever and did not breastfeed well. He further revealed that many in his family had a fever and other symptoms of Covid-19. All the members were tested positive for the virus when they underwent examination. He further mentioned that as Gudiya was showing respiratory distress, she was taken to a local paediatrician who advised them to admit the Gudiya to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here