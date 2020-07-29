Newborn with Hanging Umbilical Chord and Maggots over Ears Found in Backyard of Gym in China

In a heart wrenching incident, a new born baby girl was found abandoned in a backyard of a gym in Southern China.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, the baby was found by a cleaner and was rushed to the hospital by a security guard. The doctors revealed that when they had got the baby its Placenta and umbilical cord were still attached to it.

Further, maggots were also crawling over the newborn’s ears. The heartbreaking video was shared by a Chinese video portal Pear.

As of now, the baby is said to be in stable condition after adequate treatment was given to her. Meanwhile, the police have found an orphanage that can take care of the baby and is looking for her parents.

The incident took place in China’s Jiangxi Province. Ouyang Ting, head nurse, who treated the baby, told the media that she was 'dirty and stinky' when she came to the hospital. She said, "When we bathed her later, we discovered there were young maggots on her body. I had never seen such a small baby being crawled on by so many maggots."

Dr Li Huibin from the Jiangxi Provincial Children's Hospital mentioned the terrible condition in which she was when she came to the hospital. He stated, "When the security guard brought the baby over, she was attached to her placenta. Her umbilical cord had not been cut, either, and she was covered in mud.