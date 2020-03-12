Newly Discovered Treehopper with Distinct 'Devilish' Horns Named after Lady Gaga

A newly identified species of treehopper has been named after Lady Gaga, who is often in news for her outrageous costumes. The insect, named Kaikaia gaga, looks as beautiful and vibrant as the pop diva.

With a pair of devilish horns on its head, the insect is not like any other species in the forest, reported CNN. The new species, which appears to be impressive, is a little-known insect and can be found mostly in any forest of the world.

The information about the new insect was published the journal Zootaxa, which focuses on animal taxonomy.

Treehoppers have never got their due and with the discovery of Kaikaia gaga, things are expected to change, CNN reported quoting Brendan Morris, who studied and named the insect.

Morris, who is an entomology graduate student at the University of Illinois, named it after Lady Gaga so that it gets attention.

"If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it's going to be a treehopper, because they've got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense about them," said Morris.

Having pointy horns and unique body structure, the new species resembles "Old World" species that were mostly found in Asia, Africa and Europe. However, the insect is native to the Pacific coast of Nicaragua.

Morris also said that there is lot to be revealed about the insect, adding entomologists are yet to find about what its males and nymphs look like and how she interacts with other animals.

Lady Gaga recently announced her next album Chromatica, which is slated to be released on April 10.