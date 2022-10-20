Newly-formed Stars Glistening in 'Pillars of Creation' Captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope

For those who follow the space agency NASA, they know that it keeps sharing spectacular images every now and then. This time, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape of the iconic “Pillars of Creation.” The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. As per NASA, these are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust. This, at times, appear semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

“Journey with us through the James Webb Space Telescope’s breathtaking view of the Pillars of Creation, where scores of newly formed stars glisten like dewdrops among floating, translucent columns of gas and dust. These pillars are just a tiny portion of the vast Eagle Nebula, which lies 6,500 light-years away,” read the caption. It further states that NASA Hubble first captured the Pillars of Creation in 1995 and revisited it in 2014. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has garnered attention from netizens. “It looks like a hand reaching something,” commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, a little after this, NASA’s Hubble Telescope shared images on its official Twitter handle. It showed a comparison between Hubble’s image and Webb’s image. Hubble’s visible-light image highlights the presence and thickness of dust around the pillars. However, Webb’s infrared vision can peer through that dust to unveil more stars. At the ends of several pillars are bright red, lava-like spots. “These are ejections from stars that are still forming. Creation, and shows a small region of the Eagle Nebula.”

“By popular demand, we had to do the Pillars of Creation” with Webb, Klaus Pontoppidan, the science programme manager at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said on Twitter. “There are just so many stars!” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, NASA shared a stunning image of a globular cluster taken by its Hubble.

A globular cluster is a group of stars that’s tightly bound and held together by gravity. In a rather poetic manner, NASA wrote in the caption, “Is gravity the only thing keeping you together? Then you might be a globular cluster.⁣⁣” The globular cluster in the photo shared on Instagram is located in the constellation Sagittarius, NASA elaborated.

