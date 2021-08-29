Newlywed Couple Sends Rs 17,700 Invoice to ‘No-Show’ Wedding Guests

Ghosting or the act of not responding to a person without giving any reason has become a common term used in dating culture. However, when a wedding guest ghosts the bride and groom it may seem more irresponsible because the hosts have planned the occasion and the logistics in accordance with the number of people in attendance. So when a wedding guest decided not to show up after RSVPing the couple, the bride decided to send a unique and probably one of its kind wedding reception invoice. To make up for the cost of dinner that was reserved for the so-called “no show” wedding guest, the bride created a special invoice and has asked them to pay $240 (Rs17,700). The invoice was shared on Twitter by Philip Lewis, senior front page editor at the Huffington Post on Wednesday. Expressing his reaction, Lewis mentioned in the caption, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before.”

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

The invoice provides the information that the wedding reception took place at the Royalton Negril, a resort in Negril, Jamaica. The reason for the bill that is being sent was listed as: “No call, no show guest." The bill further mentioned the “Unit Price" of $120 per wedding reception dinner and, since there were two guests who did not show up, the total cost was $240. The invoice is dated August 18, and has given the guests a one-month deadline to pay the amount.

The bill also comes with a note that reads, “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!"

Netizens expressed their agreement to the bride for taking the step as one woman shared her own experience in the comments, “We had 2 people do this at our wedding. Worst thing was they never got in contact to apologise! I had to check on them to make sure everything was OK. The money aside I had a list of 100 people, it’s rude because someone else could have had their spot.”

We had 2 x people do this at our wedding. Worst thing was they never got in contact to apologise! I had to check on them to make sure everything was OK. The money aside I had a list of 100 people, it’s rude because someone else could have had their spot.— Francesca (@Frances93685754) August 28, 2021

People who RSVP and then no-show are LIARS. They owe restitution for damages.— Joel Cline (@EternityNotes) August 28, 2021

If they couldn't show up they should have at least sent a $300 gift to cover their plates…— LGM (@MetMan000) August 28, 2021

What are your thoughts on this?

