Newlyweds in Scotland Spend Wedding Night in Jail After Family Brawl

People have such elaborate and joyous itineraries planned for things they have to do and places they have to visit after their wedding. However, the itinerary would never have jail listed in the places they wish to be in. But, for Claire and Eamonn Goodbrand, the night of their wedding was spent behind the bar, in different cells. Claire and Eamonn tied the knots at a well-organised ceremony, followed by a reception in Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland. The situation went haywire when the new 26-year-old bride Claire attacked her own mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay. This violent assault started a scuffle at the venue. The newly-wed groom Eamonn, also 26, along with his best man and brother, Kieran, 28, involved in the scuffle and assaulted one of the wedding guests, David Boyd.

David, following the attack, was left with serious injuries, reported Daily Record. After the fight erupted, the law enforcement in the area was notified, who then broke up the brawl and cuffed the bride, groom, and the best man. The police took them into custody and the trio spent the night in jail, in separate cells, before appearing in court.

The trio, in court, admitted assaulting the bride’s mother and several guests at the wedding. Claire pleaded guilty to punching and kicking her mother Cherry-Ann in the head and body and striking her on the head with a shoe while she was down on the ground. Post the attack, Cherry-Ann admitted that she was left fearing for her life.

“Claire dragged me by the hair for about two feet. She then grabbed me and put me in a chokehold. I thought I was going to die,” Cherry-Ann told The Sun. The groom, Eamonn, and the best man, Kieran, also admitted acting together and violently attacking David Boyd, including biting his head and shoving thumbs in his eyes.

The case was adjourned till April 29 and the trio was subjected to social work supervision, unpaid hours of work, and restriction of liberty by electronic curfew.

