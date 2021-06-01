News Anchor Announces Death of 'Important Writer' William Shakespeare in Live TV Goof-up

Reporting about deaths during the pandemic can be quite distressing. However, one newsreader’s gaffe has made a piece of death news amusing for the netizens. While reporting about the death of a Briton named William 'Bill' Shakespeare, Argentinian news presenter Noelia Novillo assumed she was reporting about the extremely famous 16th-century playwright- William Shakespeare. The incident happened on live television and viewers were left amused, while the reporter was quite embarrassed with her faux pas. The report was about an 81-year-old Coventry resident by the same name.

HUMOR | ‍♂️ Noelia Novillo (@noelianovillook) es "La Divina Criatura" según CNN en Español pic.twitter.com/xMqJzd9iA9— Noticias Solidarias (@notisolidaria) May 29, 2021

In her live report for Canal 26, Novillo talked about the “death of a great man”, then proceeded to say, “As we all know, he's one of the most important writers in the English language — for me the master. Here he is.” According to Ladbible, the channel then ran footage of the 21st century William Shakespeare getting a vaccine jab.

The octogenarian made headlines last year as he became the second person in Britain to get the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine during the clinical trial phase. According to reports, his death isn’t related to Covid-19 vaccine or the coronavirus. The senior citizen passed away at the University Hospital Coventry after a prolonged illness.

Once Novillo realised her mistake, she said the mistake was due to missing “a full stop, a comma, some brackets.”In an Instagram post, she said, “Thank you all. Those who know me know that I have been working in the media for many years. Here is my answer. I love and respect my work at Canal 26 very much. Faced with so much news, I missed a period, a comma and it can happen.” The original post was written in Spanish.

Another Canal 26 journalist showed solidarity to her co-worker and called her “one of the **** best and most professional.” While a viewer noted, “Always my love; you are a very professional and divine person.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here