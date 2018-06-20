GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

News Anchor Breaks Down on Live TV While Reading Reports of Babies Sent to 'Tender Age' Shelters

Rachel Maddow choked up as she tried to deliver news about border camps for infants.

Raka Mukherjee | News18

Updated:June 20, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
A small clip of television anchor Rachel Maddow breaking down  on air has gone viral. The MSNB host was reading out news about the Trump administration operating “tender age” shelters for migrant babies and toddlers.

While this video may be touching the hearts of a lot of people, the news that caused her to break down on air is probably more cause for worry.

The video shows her trying to read news that was just received from the Associated Press – that there are so-called tender age shelters, where immigrant babies and young children are being placed after they’re separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

“This is incredible,” Maddow states in the video while reading the AP alert. Unable to complete her next sentence, she passed the news to the hour’s next host, saying, “I think I’m going to have to hand this off”. Rachel, later, tweeted apologizing for breaking down on camera. She mentions how, “If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV.” And shares a copy of the lede she had received and was trying to read.




The TV show anchor has been getting a lot of support. It was a reminder of just how important human compassion is in times like this.







 

