News Anchor Mispronounces Kamala Harris' Name on Live TV, Lashes Out When He's Corrected

California Senator Kamala Harris, 55, was named by Joe Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate on August 11. The historic moment was acknowledged by millions who flooded the internet with congratulatory and commemorative messages.

While Harris's candidacy was hailed by many, it was met with a large share of disapproval.

Seems like Trump's despicable remarks including nasty and nastier about the Asian-American woman to be nominated on a major presidential ticket were not enough.

It took no time for several major media and news outlets to pass nefarious remarks on Kamala Harris.

Anchor Tucker Carlson was speaking with Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein who was a guest on the show.

Carlson was discussing Harris’ comments when he was interrupted by Goodstein to correct him on how to pronounce her name.

“This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” Goodstein mentioned. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark ― ‘-la’… Kamala,” he added.

Carlson dismissed saying, “Okay. So what!” “So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” Carlson said in his counter when Goodstein interjected. “OK, look I unintentionally mispronounced her name. But I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism,” the anchor continued his argument.

Watch the complete exchange in the video below:

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Nonetheless, the Fox News host seemed to be in no mood to correct his pronunciation of Ms. Harris’ name and continued to mispronounce later in the show as well.

Within no time, the debate extended on Twitter where a massive war of words exploded. Carlson’s mispronunciation invited a plethora of reactions most represented the wrath on netizens.

Whether Carlson’s stint was deliberate or not, he called out Harris during his opening monologue by saying, “There are timeshare salesmen you would trust more than Kamala Harris. You could find payday lenders who are more sincere.”

People pronounce my name many different ways. Let #KidsForKamala show you how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/7QoQGN0B4k — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 24, 2016

Kamala herself had set the record straight by declaring the correct pronunciation in 2016.