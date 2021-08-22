News Channel Accidentally Airs 'Satanic Ritual' on Live TV, Leaves Anchor Baffled

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, or ABC TV, Australia’s accidentally aired a visual of a satanic ritual event while reporting a live segment about Queensland’s proposal on hurting police animals to be treated as criminal offense. The segment starts by showing a few suit-clad men standing outside of a building, possibly discussing the proposal. But without a warning, the scene shifts to the visual of three people standing behind an inverted brightly lit, upside-down cross and one of them is seen wearing a black robe like dress with a flowing cape behind, hands held up.

The man dressed in black robe can be seen putting up his hands up and saying “Hail, Satan”.

Watch the video here:

Flummoxed for a split second there, the presenter Yvonne Yong continues to read the news even after the satanic visual aired in between the segment on police animals. However, it is still unknown how the unusual clip made its way in between the segment.

Business Insider said that the Satanic footage might have come from the Facebook page named Noosa Temple of Satan, a group based in Queensland, Australia.

The Facebook page of The Noosa Temple of Satan also retweeted the visual with a caption, “ Satan works in mysterious ways”.

Although many people were surprised that a gaffe like this could actually happen as both the topics are so far and wide that footage of something might just overlap, a Twitter user seemed to have an informed and rather convincing answer to this.

The user said that the news channel had also done a story about the Satanic Temple recently, so that is how the footage might have been in their feed.

While everyone needs a respite from regular serious news broadcast once in a while, we are not sure everyone might appreciate a ‘satanic twist in the tale!

