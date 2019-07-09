News18 wrap: 15 MLAs Resign in Karnataka, Ind Vs New Zealand Semi Final LIVE & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig has become the 15th MLA to resign, worsening the crisis in Karnataka. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah says the MLAs who resigned and forced the HD Kumaraswamy government into ICU should be disqualified by the Speaker and barred from contesting elections for six years. His statement came a short while after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar put off his decision on the resignations and asked the rebels to meet him in person and explain their move. Read more.

The big semi-final World Cup clash is here. Millions of Indians have come out in support of Men in Blue as Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Tuesday. And the shocker came in the form of Indian front-line pacer Mohammed Shami missing a spot in the playing XI, a decision that baffled everyone including cricket pundits Sourav Ganguly and Harsha Bhogle. The question on everyone's mind is, "Where is Shami?" Read more.

Follow LIVE updates from the India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 only on News18.

Bollywood actor and Congress member Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over her "confidential letter" to party leadership being "leaked to media". In the letter, Matondkar had made scathing comments against trusted aides of her senior colleague Sanjay Nirupam, exposing an internal war within Mumbai Congress. Read more.

At a time when many Bengalis have expressed concerns over polarisation and religious sloganeering, an imam in Murshidabad district on Monday performed the last rites of his Hindu friend that involved chanting of mantras. Read more.

A 35-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death allegedly by the family of an upper caste woman he married six months ago in Varmor village of Mandal taluka in Ahmedabad. Read more.

The government is contemplating action against Chinese video sharing app Tik-Tok after receiving a slew of complaints about content derogatory to the Indian culture, top sources told CNN-News18. The sources added that action is likely to be taken under sections 79 and 69A of the IT Act. Read more.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for registration of FIR for marital rape as also laws for making it a ground for divorce. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the PIL saying the court cannot direct framing of laws as it is the domain of the legislature and not the judiciary. Read more.

The Union Budget 2019 gave a lot of thrust to connectivity, both physical as well as digital, but some of the schemes or plans lacked details. While roads have some budgetary numbers attached, digital networks like Bharat Net didn’t find any such specifics, at least not in the speech. More importantly, it’s not lack of money that’s always the bottleneck, but system design. Who finances or owns such infrastructure, how is it accessed or regulated? Rahul Tongia takes a closer look at the Budget. Read more.

Charged with the unenviable task of deciding the fate of the Karnataka government, Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said he was prepared to take “tough decisions” on the resignations tendered by 14 Congress and JD(S) MLAs. He added that he would listen only to two entities - “my people and my baba”. Read more.