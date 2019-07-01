News18 Wrap: 2 Karnataka Cong MLAs Resign, Amit Shah Tables J&K Reservation Bill & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has shot down veteran party leader Ashok Gehlot’s request that he continue as party chief, saying he has made his decision clear. Gandhi’s statement came after the Rajasthan Chief Minister took to Twitter on Monday to voice his opinion. Read more.

The wobbly coalition government in Karnataka suffered a jolt on Monday after Anand Singh, Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, resigned from the Assembly. "Yes. I have resigned. Today morning, I submitted the resignation," Singh said. The MLA refused to disclose the reasons that led to his resignation and said that he will meet governor Vajubhai Vala and narrate the developments after the meeting. Read more.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir found resonance in Parliament today as Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that grants will provide quota in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC). The House is currently also discussing the statutory resolution for extension of President’s Rule by another six months. Read more.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to the West Bengal government over the arrest of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader over a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Questioning why activist Priyanka Sharma was not released immediately after its order in May, the court asked the state to file a response in four weeks. Read more.

As the Marathwada region in Maharashtra continues to crack amid severe water crisis, residents of a small village in Beed district are fighting to save every drop instead of migrating out. Funding their water conservation mission is the government compensation they received in lieu of crop damage after a hailstorm in 2016. And leading the fight is a 43-year-old farmer, Siddheshwar Kale. Read more.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for issuing SC certificates to 17 Most Backward Castes (MBC). The BSP chief termed as ‘fraud’ the step by the state government, saying it could not add or remove castes from any of the categories through its orders. Read more.

The Delhi Metro had to recently suspend operations on the Magenta Line because of fire in the slums below the metro line, affecting services between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations. This incident has a great symbolic value. But in a surprising twist to the debate, it was revealed in the Lok Sabha last week that the Delhi government has not sent any such proposal to the Centre. Sidharth Mishra writes that Kejriwal jumping the gun may start a roller-coaster ride for Delhi Metro. Read more.

News18.com analysed some parameters that correspond with water-related work done under the MGNREGS scheme to assess the state governments' efforts to improve the water menace and here's what we found. Read more.