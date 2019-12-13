News18 Wrap: 3 CMs Refuse to Implement CAB, Boris Johnson Sweeps UK Elections & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

CAB Protests: As a growing number of state governments refuse to implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act on the grounds that it is an attempt by the ruling BJP to strip the country of its secular credentials, the Centre has pointed out they do not have a choice in the matter as the matter of citizenship comes under the union list. The official pointed out that in the seventh schedule of the Constitution, any legislation passed by the Parliament on a subject in the union list will have to be implemented throughout the country. Read more.

Brexit Win: The pound sterling leapt higher on Thursday after exit polls showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party on track to win a wide parliamentary majority, a result seen as hastening Brexit. The British exit poll suggested the Conservatives would win 368 seats in the 650-seat parliament, with the main opposition Labour party trailing on 191. Read more.

Hangmen Needed: The hangman at the Meerut prison on Friday indicated that he is ready to carry out the execution in the Tihar Jail of the men convicted of raping and murdering Nirbhaya in 2012. Amid reports about preparations to hang the four men convicted of the rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi's Tihar Jail has sent out a request for hangmen. Read more.

Cancelled Visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states — Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh — scheduled on Sunday and Monday, officials said on Friday. The cancellation comes amidst widespread protests in Assam and Meghalaya against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Shah was supposed to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang the next day. Read more.

Snapped Ties: The passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to have lasting repercussions on India’s relationship with Bangladesh. Though Bangladesh has maintained that no one from their country migrated to India illegally after 1971, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made repeated references to “infiltrators” from the neighbouring countries and said that they will be thrown out of the country. Read more.

Delhi HC vs JNU: The Delhi High Court on Friday described as "shocking" that the Jawaharlal Nehru University had no idea about the academic details of the students against whom it has filed a contempt petition for protesting within 100 metres of its administrative block. "How long has she been studying there? Shouldn't the Registrar know? Is that not a basic thing? Do you know which course she or others are studying? No? Why not," the court said. Read more.

Agree or disagree

After simmering for months, Assam has been rocked by a violent uprising again, tipped over the edge as it has been by the central government pushing the new citizenship law through the parliament. The new agitation seems to be moving towards the days of non-stop protests witnessed during the anti-foreigner movement of the eighties. While protests have been held in Tripura and Meghalaya too, they have been the most intense in Assam. The stir continues to engage more and more people and spreads to newer areas every passing day. Read the piece by Rajeev Bhattacharyya, who argues that unlike the movement in the early eighties against foreigners, the agitation this time around has been more spontaneous and less organised.

Art of the Day

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), that excludes granting citizenship to muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanishtan and Pakistan, received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind late on Thursday night, turning it into an act.

