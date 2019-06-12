News18 Wrap: 5 Soldiers Killed in J&K Attack, Chandrayaan 2 Announced & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

At least five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were reported dead and three injured after suspected militants attacked a patrol party near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday, according to CRPF sources. The gunfire is still underway. One militant was also killed. Read more.

Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh was shot dead on Wednesday in the court premises here by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself, police said. Singh was the first woman president of the bar council elected to the post two days ago. Rear more.

Chandrayaan 2 will be India’s first interplanetary mission to be steered by two women — project director M Vanitha and mission director Ritu Karidhal.

Announcing July 15 as the launch date for the ambitious mission, ISRO chairman K Sivan told reporters that women scientists have played major roles in previous satellite launches and projects. Read more.

Parts of Gujarat are bracing for impact from strengthening Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to slam into the state early Thursday, even as authorities shifted around 1.60 lakh people on the coast to safer places. People from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions have been evacuated. Read more.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday as the post-poll violence continues to keep the state on the edge. Read more.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, which, once passed by Parliament, will replace an ordinance issued earlier this year.

With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, the contentious bill had lapsed as it could not be passed by Parliament and was pending in Rajya Sabha. Read more.

The BJP Wednesday announced its parliamentary party executive committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its leader in Lok Sabha and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the deputy leader. In Rajya Sabha, Union minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as leader of the house and his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal as the deputy leader. Read more.

Agree or disagree

In the wilderness after his party’s debacle in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the much-hyped successor of Lalu Prasad Yadav, seems to be looking for political space, working on fresh strategies to regain lost ground. However, Ashok Mishra writes, a much bigger challenge awaits him ahead in the assembly elections to be held in 2020 in Bihar, in which his win or loss will decide his political future and survival of his party, which presently has 80-odd legislators in the Bihar assembly. Will Tejashwi prove himself? Read more.

Art of the Day

In Rajasthan, drought has accelerated the migration to cities because crops are failing and there is no work in the villages. Digging up ponds is the only way to avoid water crisis and a potential death trap. Read more.