News18 Wrap: 5 West Bengal Migrants Killed in Kashmir, Chidambaram's Bail Plea Denied & Other Stories You Missed

Kashmir massacre: In the seventh attack on migrants in Jammu and Kashmir, suspected militants on Tuesday evening killed five labourers from West Bengal at Katrasu in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. In the last 15 days, 11 non-locals have been killed in similar attacks in southern areas of the restive region. Read a detailed account of the recent attack only on News18.com.

Battle Maharashtra: Amid intensive discussion between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena over the seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra, the regional party appeared to soften its stance on Wednesday, with its leader Sanjay Raut saying it is necessary for the party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of Maharashtra, but without compromising on "respect". Read more.

Request denied: A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected former Union minister P Chidambaram's interim bail plea on health grounds in the INX Media money-laundering case. The court sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13, even as it dismissed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea for one-day custodial interrogation of the Rajya Sabha MP. Read more.

Mystery woman: As a delegation of European Union lawmakers wrap up their two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, questions are being raised over how Madi Sharma, a Brussels-based person of Indian origin, was able to arrange the trip even as Indian opposition leaders have been kept waiting for access. But who is Madi Sharma? Read more.

Sanskari Facebook: Doubling down on efforts to regulate nudity on its photo and video sharing platforms, Facebook has now banned the use of "sexual" emojis such as the peach or eggplant to depict nudity on both Facebook and Instagram. It has even put a ban on images of nudity with emojis covering up vital areas such as the genitalia, butt or women's nipples. Read more.

Privacy vs transparency: Chief Justice of India designate Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday said he is not in favour of disclosing the deliberations of the Supreme Court's Collegium on rejection of names for higher judiciary, saying it is not a question of secrecy but the right to privacy. Justice Bobde will become the 47th CJI on November 18 succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Read more.

For a party like Shiv Sena which ensured that it created a politics of “remote control”, the post-election scenario in Maharashtra is a new experience where the remote control is now being provided with a battery as well in the form of Aaditya Thackeray. Will BJP be able to appease Shiv Sena with a Deputy CM post after satisfying JJP's Dushyant Chautala in Haryana? News18's Bhupendra Chaubey digs deep.

As per the National Air Quality Index, which the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) maintains, the worst air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was at 11am on October 28 at 362. The day after, things worsened with the air quality hitting severe levels in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Panipat and Noida, while Delhi was on the cusp with an AQI of 400 (401-500 is ‘severe’ level) and Ghaziabad with an AQI of 446 was veering dangerously towards the emergency or ‘very severe’ levels.

