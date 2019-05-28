Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

News18 Wrap: 50 TMC Councillors and 3 Bengal MLAS Join BJP, Modi 2.0 Swearing-In Ceremony & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:May 28, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
News18 Wrap: 50 TMC Councillors and 3 Bengal MLAS Join BJP, Modi 2.0 Swearing-In Ceremony & Other Stories You Missed
Image credit: News18 Creative
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it


In a major jolt to Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu along with two Bengal legislators and 50 Trinamool Congress councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. the development comes a month after PM Narendra Modi warned Banerjee that 50 TMC MLAs were in touch with BJP. Read more.

After inviting SAARC nations for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, the Modi administration has invited leaders from the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries — Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand — as he sets to take charge as PM for the second time. The invitations this time have one strong message — that India has no intention of keeping Pakistan as part of its state of affairs. Read more.

In a swift move, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to city-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT). The institute is owned by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's family and is headed by his son, Bakul Nath. Read more.

A day after newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir termed as "deplorable" the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram, actor Anupam Kher advised him to not “fall into a trap of getting popular with a section of media” and refrain from making statements. Read more.

Amid alleged threats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is planning to expand its cabinet, accommodate allies and offer a chance to some party men to be a part of the government. Read more.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019, youth in Jharkhand are painting villages red with period-themed graffiti art on walls. the initiative was intended to spread awareness about menstruation among local communities as well as highlightthe lack of menstrual health and awareness messaging in Swachh Bharat wall art. Read more.

Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and chief minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao said the regional parties will play a key role in opposition as the Congress is not in a position to play active opposition role in the Lok Sabha after poor show in the general elections. Read more.

Agree or disagree


The historic mandate with which the Narendra Modi government has returned should now clear the course for some big ticket economic reforms. One of the priorities of the new government ought to be a sustained privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) and exiting several businesses where the private sector can prove more effective. Sindhu bhattacharya writes that the historic mandate should propel Modi Govt 2.0 to get Air India off its hands. Read more.

Art of the Day


mentru

On May 28, India celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day. However, 62 percent of women aged 15 and 24 use cloth when menstruating. Read more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram