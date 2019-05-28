English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: 50 TMC Councillors and 3 Bengal MLAS Join BJP, Modi 2.0 Swearing-In Ceremony & Other Stories You Missed
In a major jolt to Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu along with two Bengal legislators and 50 Trinamool Congress councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. the development comes a month after PM Narendra Modi warned Banerjee that 50 TMC MLAs were in touch with BJP. Read more.
After inviting SAARC nations for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, the Modi administration has invited leaders from the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries — Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand — as he sets to take charge as PM for the second time. The invitations this time have one strong message — that India has no intention of keeping Pakistan as part of its state of affairs. Read more.
In a swift move, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to city-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT). The institute is owned by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's family and is headed by his son, Bakul Nath. Read more.
A day after newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir termed as "deplorable" the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram, actor Anupam Kher advised him to not “fall into a trap of getting popular with a section of media” and refrain from making statements. Read more.
Amid alleged threats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is planning to expand its cabinet, accommodate allies and offer a chance to some party men to be a part of the government. Read more.
On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019, youth in Jharkhand are painting villages red with period-themed graffiti art on walls. the initiative was intended to spread awareness about menstruation among local communities as well as highlightthe lack of menstrual health and awareness messaging in Swachh Bharat wall art. Read more.
Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president and chief minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao said the regional parties will play a key role in opposition as the Congress is not in a position to play active opposition role in the Lok Sabha after poor show in the general elections. Read more.
The historic mandate with which the Narendra Modi government has returned should now clear the course for some big ticket economic reforms. One of the priorities of the new government ought to be a sustained privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) and exiting several businesses where the private sector can prove more effective. Sindhu bhattacharya writes that the historic mandate should propel Modi Govt 2.0 to get Air India off its hands. Read more.
On May 28, India celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day. However, 62 percent of women aged 15 and 24 use cloth when menstruating. Read more.
The historic mandate with which the Narendra Modi government has returned should now clear the course for some big ticket economic reforms. One of the priorities of the new government ought to be a sustained privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) and exiting several businesses where the private sector can prove more effective. Sindhu bhattacharya writes that the historic mandate should propel Modi Govt 2.0 to get Air India off its hands. Read more.
On May 28, India celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day. However, 62 percent of women aged 15 and 24 use cloth when menstruating. Read more.
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
