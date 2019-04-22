English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: 7 Indians Among 290 Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Rahul Gandhi 'Regrets' Chowkidaar Comment & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
The number of Indians dead in the devastating Sri Lanka blasts has risen to seven, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Twitter today. In a series of suicide blasts on Sunday, the island nation lost nearly 300 people. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted two more names of Indians who lost their lives in the attack. Read more.
Sri Lanka said it believed a local Islamist extremist group was behind deadly suicide bomb blasts that killed nearly 300 people as it announced a national state of emergency beginning midnight. Read more.
What would have been a hearty farewell for Razeena Abdul Khader ended up being her final journey. A Malayali from Kasargod town in Kerala, Razeena was on a brief visit to meet her dear ones settled in Sri Lanka’s Colombo. Read more.
Read LIVE updates from the Sri Lanka blasts only on News18.com's LIVE blog.
The Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association Monday came out in support of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled. The association, in one-page resolution, said it strongly condemns the "false, fabricated and baseless allegations" against the CJI which is aimed at maligning the institution of judiciary. Read more.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed “regret” over his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe against the Prime Minister and gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court that he will not attribute any views to the court in his political addresses unless there are specific orders. Read more.
In light of the controversial statements made by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bhopal, eight former DGPs have come forward to put out a joint statement against the BJP candidate from Bhopal. Read more.
A decision on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Varanasi will be announced in a day or two. In the next 24 to 48 hours, Congress sources said, the party will decide if Gandhi will be fielded against PM Modi.
Read all updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker
In Modinagar, a highway town 45 kilometer northeast of Delhi, elections have taken a personal tone. The town, which falls midway between Ghaziabad and Meerut and was once a hub of mills and factories, takes pride in its history that is inextricably linked to its appellation. Lately, however, the town has found itself in unnecessary political mudslinging. Read more. Read more.
The Congress on Monday announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys. The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. Read more.
Several arguments, all of them valid, have been made for the denationalisation or privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs). This will free banking from the stranglehold of politicians and bureaucrats, give them more autonomy, make them more efficient, enhance enterprise value, and so on. But few, if anybody, have pointed out that the privatisation of PSBs will also remove the moral hazard that state-run banks pose to not just big companies but also banking per se, indeed to the entire economy. Ravi Shankar Kappoor writes how the fall of Jet Airways underlines this fact. Read more.
In 21st century India, the largest democracy where state-of-the-art electronic voting machines (EVMs) are deployed to elect MPs and MLAs. The citizen appears to be in an urgent need for protection for pressing the button of his or her choice. The constitutional promise of free and fair elections is increasingly under threat from the very technology and practices adopted to deliver on that guarantee. Venkatesh Nayak writes how politicians are flexing muscles at a time when EVMs are exposing the very voter data that they were meant to protect. Read more.
In case you missed it
The number of Indians dead in the devastating Sri Lanka blasts has risen to seven, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Twitter today. In a series of suicide blasts on Sunday, the island nation lost nearly 300 people. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted two more names of Indians who lost their lives in the attack. Read more.
Sri Lanka said it believed a local Islamist extremist group was behind deadly suicide bomb blasts that killed nearly 300 people as it announced a national state of emergency beginning midnight. Read more.
What would have been a hearty farewell for Razeena Abdul Khader ended up being her final journey. A Malayali from Kasargod town in Kerala, Razeena was on a brief visit to meet her dear ones settled in Sri Lanka’s Colombo. Read more.
Read LIVE updates from the Sri Lanka blasts only on News18.com's LIVE blog.
The Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association Monday came out in support of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled. The association, in one-page resolution, said it strongly condemns the "false, fabricated and baseless allegations" against the CJI which is aimed at maligning the institution of judiciary. Read more.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed “regret” over his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe against the Prime Minister and gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court that he will not attribute any views to the court in his political addresses unless there are specific orders. Read more.
In light of the controversial statements made by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bhopal, eight former DGPs have come forward to put out a joint statement against the BJP candidate from Bhopal. Read more.
A decision on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Varanasi will be announced in a day or two. In the next 24 to 48 hours, Congress sources said, the party will decide if Gandhi will be fielded against PM Modi.
Read all updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker
In Modinagar, a highway town 45 kilometer northeast of Delhi, elections have taken a personal tone. The town, which falls midway between Ghaziabad and Meerut and was once a hub of mills and factories, takes pride in its history that is inextricably linked to its appellation. Lately, however, the town has found itself in unnecessary political mudslinging. Read more. Read more.
The Congress on Monday announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys. The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. Read more.
Agree or Disagree
Several arguments, all of them valid, have been made for the denationalisation or privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs). This will free banking from the stranglehold of politicians and bureaucrats, give them more autonomy, make them more efficient, enhance enterprise value, and so on. But few, if anybody, have pointed out that the privatisation of PSBs will also remove the moral hazard that state-run banks pose to not just big companies but also banking per se, indeed to the entire economy. Ravi Shankar Kappoor writes how the fall of Jet Airways underlines this fact. Read more.
Art of the Day
In 21st century India, the largest democracy where state-of-the-art electronic voting machines (EVMs) are deployed to elect MPs and MLAs. The citizen appears to be in an urgent need for protection for pressing the button of his or her choice. The constitutional promise of free and fair elections is increasingly under threat from the very technology and practices adopted to deliver on that guarantee. Venkatesh Nayak writes how politicians are flexing muscles at a time when EVMs are exposing the very voter data that they were meant to protect. Read more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- Chhapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
- IPL 2019 | 'Last Thing I Expected to Happen' - Kohli on Dhoni Missing the Final Ball
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Veteran Seamer Hassan Only Surprise in Afghanistan World Cup Squad
- 'Wave of Bigotry, Not Development': What This Election Means For a Muslim, Woman Entrepreneur in Varanasi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results