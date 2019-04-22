Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

News18 Wrap: 7 Indians Among 290 Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Rahul Gandhi 'Regrets' Chowkidaar Comment & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
In case you missed it


The number of Indians dead in the devastating Sri Lanka blasts has risen to seven, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Twitter today. In a series of suicide blasts on Sunday, the island nation lost nearly 300 people. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted two more names of Indians who lost their lives in the attack. Read more.

Sri Lanka said it believed a local Islamist extremist group was behind deadly suicide bomb blasts that killed nearly 300 people as it announced a national state of emergency beginning midnight. Read more.

What would have been a hearty farewell for Razeena Abdul Khader ended up being her final journey. A Malayali from Kasargod town in Kerala, Razeena was on a brief visit to meet her dear ones settled in Sri Lanka’s Colombo. Read more.

Read LIVE updates from the Sri Lanka blasts only on News18.com's LIVE blog.

The Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association Monday came out in support of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled. The association, in one-page resolution, said it strongly condemns the "false, fabricated and baseless allegations" against the CJI which is aimed at maligning the institution of judiciary. Read more.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed “regret” over his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe against the Prime Minister and gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court that he will not attribute any views to the court in his political addresses unless there are specific orders. Read more.

In light of the controversial statements made by Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Bhopal, eight former DGPs have come forward to put out a joint statement against the BJP candidate from Bhopal. Read more.

A decision on Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Varanasi will be announced in a day or two. In the next 24 to 48 hours, Congress sources said, the party will decide if Gandhi will be fielded against PM Modi.

Read all updates from Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker

In Modinagar, a highway town 45 kilometer northeast of Delhi, elections have taken a personal tone. The town, which falls midway between Ghaziabad and Meerut and was once a hub of mills and factories, takes pride in its history that is inextricably linked to its appellation. Lately, however, the town has found itself in unnecessary political mudslinging. Read more. Read more.

The Congress on Monday announced the names of six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, officially shutting the doors on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party after months of hectic parleys. The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk. Read more.


Agree or Disagree


Several arguments, all of them valid, have been made for the denationalisation or privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs). This will free banking from the stranglehold of politicians and bureaucrats, give them more autonomy, make them more efficient, enhance enterprise value, and so on. But few, if anybody, have pointed out that the privatisation of PSBs will also remove the moral hazard that state-run banks pose to not just big companies but also banking per se, indeed to the entire economy. Ravi Shankar Kappoor writes how the fall of Jet Airways underlines this fact. Read more.

Art of the Day


evm

In 21st century India, the largest democracy where state-of-the-art electronic voting machines (EVMs) are deployed to elect MPs and MLAs. The citizen appears to be in an urgent need for protection for pressing the button of his or her choice. The constitutional promise of free and fair elections is increasingly under threat from the very technology and practices adopted to deliver on that guarantee. Venkatesh Nayak writes how politicians are flexing muscles at a time when EVMs are exposing the very voter data that they were meant to protect. Read more.
Also Watch

