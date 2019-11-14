News18 Wrap: 7-Judge Bench to Decide on Women's Entry to Sabarimala, Contempt Plea Against Rahul Dismissed & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Sabarimala debacle: In matters of religion and religious practices, courts must tread with caution. This is the inherent message of the majority judgment by the Supreme Court in the Sabrimala case on Thursday as it accepted that its own judgment on women’s entry may need a relook. Authored by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, the majority view expanded the scope of the present case by bringing into its ambit issues relating to Muslim women’s entry in mosques, Parsi women’s entry in fire temples as well the practice of female genital mutilation of women in the Dawoodi Bohra community, among other similar issues. Read more.

Rahul cleared: The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a criminal contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhu for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more.

Rafale probe: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Supreme Court's Justice K M Joseph has left open a "huge door" for investigation into the Rafale deal and demanded that a probe must begin in full earnest. He also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet contract. Read more.

In talks: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on November 17 to discuss possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for forming government in Maharashtra. Read more.

War of words: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "50:50" seat-sharing formula "in time", Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Raut wondered if Modi was "kept away" by top BJP leaders from the decision taken over seat-sharing. Read more.

Incriminating evidence: Amethi’s district magistrate Prashant Sharma was on Thursday shunted out and put on a waiting list, a day after a video clip showing him manhandling the bereaved kin of a BJP leader’s son went viral on social media. Read more.

On November 9, the Supreme Court created history with a landmark verdict. This verdict will be heralded as a watershed moment in the history of our nation. The Ayodhya dispute was one which had divided our nation, communities and had threatened to tear into the fabric of cultural assimilation, which was one of India’s most proud achievements. There was immense pressure on the judiciary to resolve this dispute of 2.77 acres of land. There is no better way, the judiciary put forth their inhibitions, as the Allahabad High Court did in the year 2010. Read the full piece by Hitesh Jain.

