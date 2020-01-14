News18 Wrap: AAP Releases Candidate List for Delhi Election, Police Likely to Remove Shaheen Bagh Protesters & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Gearing up: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday evening released its list of candidates for all 70 seats, fielding CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and Atishi from Kalkaji. As sources had earlier told News18, the party has dropped seven siting MLAs as many fresh faces have been given tickets. Read to find out more.

Only veg: The Parliament canteen may soon have only vegetarian food on its menu as IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, may be replaced by Haldiram or Bikanerwala as caterer. Read more.

Red-faced: The Aam Aadmi Party's list of all 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls may have dent some hopes as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has field new faces on at least seven seats. Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson among those replaced. Read more.

Shaheen Bagh: Senior Delhi Police officials are likely to meet community leaders in Shaheen Bagh to try and convince them to call off their sit-in agitation against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens. The peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been led by women and children who have taken to the streets for over a month. Read more.

Tragic news: Ritu Nanda, daughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law has passed away. She passed away late on Monday night in New Delhi, aged 71. Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a shot blog post to his 'samdhan', saying, "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling." Read more.

Facing flak: A day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's comment opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sparked a flurry of reactions, Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith on Tuesday released the complete transcript of his statement on "popular demand". Read more.

Agree or disagree

The other day a friend posted a photograph on Instagram from a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and called it for what it was: Sexist. Among the many witty, inspiring, and heartbreaking posters, one read: If you are still at home, wear them bangles. The humble bangle may not have realised it but humans had long, long back decided that the piece of jewellery is never going to represent anything brave, or rather, macho. More so, for the Indian politicians. For some reason best known to them, our netas have always likened wearing bangles to being incapable and inefficient. And if 'wearing bangles' has been the favourite insult of our politicians, 'hijra' only comes a close second. So when Congress MP, master of words, and the very eloquent Shashi Tharoor, in an interview to CNN-News18, compared Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to a eunuch for “wanting power without responsibilities”, it seemed like any other regressive day in the state of Indian politics. Adrija Bose writes. Read more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.