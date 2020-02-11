Take the pledge to vote

News18 Wrap: AAP Wins Landslide Victory in Delhi Election, Manoj Tiwari Accepts BJP's Defeat & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
News18 Wrap: AAP Wins Landslide Victory in Delhi Election, Manoj Tiwari Accepts BJP's Defeat & Other Stories You Missed
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, at party office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Image: PTI)

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

AAP Wins: 'I love you' were Arvind Kejriwal's first words to Delhi after winning yet another massive mandate in assembly elections. Kejriwal is likely to take oath on February 14, the same date on which he took office in 2015. AAP won a landslide victory with 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Respecting Mandate: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the party will review why it failed to meet its own expectations in the Assembly polls and saw a moral victory in the fact that the party's vote share has increased since 2015.

Cong Undefeated: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015, and so it was the BJP's loss.

Molestation Row: Days after complaints of mass molestation and abuse inside a fest at Delhi's University's all-girls Gargi College went viral on social media, students on Monday protested against the administration and demanded a full and impartial inquiry into the incident.

Coronavirus Row: A British businessman who became known as a "super-spreader" of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday said he had fully recovered but remained in isolation in a central London hospital. He is believed to have infected at least 11 other Britons.

Agree or disagree

The hype around the movie Shikara is much ado about nothing. No doubt the movie is a gripping love story narrated masterfully by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. However, on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, the movie is far below expectations. Actually, the exodus is a passing reference and contextualises the love story that begins and ends on the 'shikara'. Chopra took Kashmiri Pandits who were victims of the exodus to various TV studios and tried to recreate what happened 30 years ago. It appeared that the director was genuinely interested in highlighting the plight of the community in exile. But when you see it in the context of the movie, you realise it was like rubbing salt on wounds. Read the piece by Sudesh Verma, who argues that the movie has shown the exodus which is easy because of the footage available but has failed to capture the context that led to the exodus.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
