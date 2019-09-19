News18 Wrap: Adityanath's Most Explosive Interview, Babul Supriyo Gheraod in Jadavpur University & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Explosive interview: Halfway through his term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath sat down for an interview with News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi on the work done in the last two and half years, and his plans for the next two and half. Read excerpts from the interview only on News18.com.

'Gerao' row: Union Minister Babul Supriyo was gheraoed by a section of Jadavpur University students on Thursday. asking the state chief secretary to take immediate action. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called it a 'serious matter', asking the state chief secretary to take immediate action. Read more.

INX Media case: A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 3 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also allowed medical examination of Chidambaram. Read more.

Hunt for Vikram: NASA is analysing, validating and reviewing the images clicked by its lunar orbiter of the area on the Moon where India's Chandrayaan-2 mission made an unsuccessful attempt to soft-land its Vikram module, according to a media report that quoted a project scientist of the US space agency. Read more.

Honey trap: Top politicians and IAS officers are among dozens of people who may have fallen victim to a high-profile honeytrap gang in Madhya Pradesh, police sources told News18 on Thursday, as authorities picked up five women and a man in connection with the case. The development has triggered a babel in the state’s political circles, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP pointing fingers at each other. Read more.

Maharashtra outreach: Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for making efforts to create a "new paradise" in the Valley. Launching the BJP's poll campaign for next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi also said a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more.

The much-awaited IIFA awards on Wednesday night was a star-studded affair, to say the least. However, out of all the live updates and glamorous photos that have been flooding our timeline, one stood out - a candid photo of Swara Bhaskar struggling with her stilettos and eventually taking them off on the green carpet itself. Read Jashodhara Mukherjee's piece where she talks about how in that moment of clumsiness and indignation, Swara embodied us all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. On the top agenda of the meeting was the betterment of ties between the Centre and the West Bengal government.

