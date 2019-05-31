News18 Wrap: Amit Shah Gets Home Ministry, Sushma Dropped from Modi Cabinet 2.0 & Other Stories You Missed

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
News18 Wrap: Amit Shah Gets Home Ministry, Sushma Dropped from Modi Cabinet 2.0 & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
File photos of Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.
Loading...
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
In a complete rejig of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tapped BJP chief and cabinet debutant Amit Shah as the country’s new home minister. Making way for him would be Rajnath Singh, who will now handle the defence portfolio. Nirmala Sitharaman has been shifted to the finance ministry, while former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is the new External Affairs Minister. Read more all the ministers in Modi 2.0 cabinet.
Follow LIVE updates from Modi 2.0 government formation only on News18.
In a first for the country, a foreign secretary has been given the position of External Affairs Minister. what does that mean for India? Read more.
Find the full list of cabinet ministers on News18.
Sushma Swaraj who was appointed as the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26, had won over the Internet several times. From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet. Her exit from the MEA caused many netizens to express grief. Read more.
BJP president Amit Shah will be the Home Minister in the newly constituted Cabinet under PM Narendra Modi. He is taking over from Rajnath Singh, who has been given the Defence Ministry. Emerging from the backstage, from where he directed the BJP’s ascent to its zenith, Shah will now remain at the forefront of Narendra Modi's second government. Read more on Modi's Man Friday.
Move over 'Chowkidar', netizens are now adding 'contractor' to their Twitter handles. Here's why.
After the drubbing it received in Kerala despite a Modi wave in the rest of India, the BJP could do well to learn from the lessons its own Smriti Irani taught Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in UP’s Amethi. Anu Narayanan writes that while in Amethi the odds were against Irani, everything was to the BJP’s advantage in Thiruvananthapuram — sharp religious polarisation among Hindus, a popular candidate, backing from the party machinery. why couldn't the party wrest Thiruvananthapuram from Tharoor? Read more.
Thank you to our 100 million readers who visited http://News18.com in the month of May, 2019.
In case you missed it
In a complete rejig of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tapped BJP chief and cabinet debutant Amit Shah as the country’s new home minister. Making way for him would be Rajnath Singh, who will now handle the defence portfolio. Nirmala Sitharaman has been shifted to the finance ministry, while former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is the new External Affairs Minister. Read more all the ministers in Modi 2.0 cabinet.
Follow LIVE updates from Modi 2.0 government formation only on News18.
In a first for the country, a foreign secretary has been given the position of External Affairs Minister. what does that mean for India? Read more.
Find the full list of cabinet ministers on News18.
Sushma Swaraj who was appointed as the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26, had won over the Internet several times. From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet. Her exit from the MEA caused many netizens to express grief. Read more.
BJP president Amit Shah will be the Home Minister in the newly constituted Cabinet under PM Narendra Modi. He is taking over from Rajnath Singh, who has been given the Defence Ministry. Emerging from the backstage, from where he directed the BJP’s ascent to its zenith, Shah will now remain at the forefront of Narendra Modi's second government. Read more on Modi's Man Friday.
Move over 'Chowkidar', netizens are now adding 'contractor' to their Twitter handles. Here's why.
Agree or disagree
After the drubbing it received in Kerala despite a Modi wave in the rest of India, the BJP could do well to learn from the lessons its own Smriti Irani taught Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in UP’s Amethi. Anu Narayanan writes that while in Amethi the odds were against Irani, everything was to the BJP’s advantage in Thiruvananthapuram — sharp religious polarisation among Hindus, a popular candidate, backing from the party machinery. why couldn't the party wrest Thiruvananthapuram from Tharoor? Read more.
Art of the Day
Thank you to our 100 million readers who visited http://News18.com in the month of May, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results