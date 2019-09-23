News18 Wrap: Amit Shah Hints at Multipurpose ID Card, Balakot Terror Camps Reactivated & Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Digital Push: Union Home Minister Amit Shah mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts. Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through mobile and will be carried out in 16 languages and at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore. The Census 2021 data will be the base for the country's future planning, development initiatives and welfare schemes. Read more.

Terror Threat: Terror camps in Balakot are active again, Army chief Bipin Rawat almost seven months after the Indian Air Force destroyed the complex run by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack. General Rawat added that close to 500 infiltrators are waiting to infiltrate into India. A fleet of IAF jets had destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in a pre-dawn aerial attack carried out on February 27. Read more.

In the Dock: Income Tax department has issued a notice to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife. The notice pertains to her income as an independent director of multiple companies which she became after the election commissioner took charge as secretary of government of India. Last time he had hit the headlines during Lok Sabha elections when he dissented in as many as 11 EC decisions involving complaints against PM Modi and Amit Shah. Read more.

Political Witch-Hunt: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh called on party colleague P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail where he has been lodged in connection with the INX Media case. The message that the party wants to send out through the gesture is loud and clear — that the Congress not only firmly backs its leaders in jail but also that it will want to spell the instance out as a case of political witch-hunt against the party. Read more.

Climate Change: Sea level rise, ice loss and extreme weather events increased from 2015-19, with heatwaves emerging as the deadliest global hazard, as per the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The report, released by leading scientific institutions under the umbrella of the Science Advisory Group of the UN Climate Summit 2019, found that greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere have increased to record levels, locking in the warming for future generations. Read more.

Cruel US: Iran President Hassan Rouhani set off to attend the UN General Assembly on a mission to win Iran support against "cruel" pressure from arch-foe the United States. His departure came as Iran said an oil tanker flying the flag of US ally Britain was "free" to leave more than two months after its forces seized it in sensitive Gulf waters. Read more.

Agree or Disagree?

Between the two moments of applause, lie the politics of Trump and Modi — strong, tough on terror and immigration, calling a spade a spade. But those moments could also shape the way India-US ties progress in the run-up to the American presidential elections in a year’s time. Trump understands his audience. He understands that for many of them, Islamic terrorism is still a big, rankling issue. Even though America hasn't faced a major terror attack since 9/11, the threat of radical Islam is still a potent fear. Smart politicians prey on fear. Read the piece by Zakka Jacob, who argues that by endorsing Trump at 'Howdy, Modi', PM has walked into a risky territory of American politics.

Art of the Day

A Mumbai-based NGO, ReefWatch India, has taken up two projects — Re(ef)Build and Re(ef)Grow - to conserve the CORAL reefs, occupy less than 1 per cent of the ocean floor, but are home to nearly a quarter of all known marine species in the world.

