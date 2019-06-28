News18 Wrap: Amit Shah Pushes for J&K Reservation Act, Rains Kill 3 in Mumbai & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Kashmiris are our brothers and sisters and we want to embrace them, Amit Shah said while moving the amendment bill of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The legislation will provide reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the international border (IB) along the Line of Control (LoC). Read more.

The Congress’s troubles, which began with a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent refusal by sulking party chief Rahul Gandhi to continue in his post, seem to be far from over. A day after senior Congress leader and advocate Vivek Tankha quit from the post of chairperson of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department, sources in the party said more heads were likely to roll. Read more.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

Three people died in Mumbai due to short circuit as a result of heavy Mumbai rains and 9 cases of the short circuit have been reported so far. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai today, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas. Though the spell brought down temperatures, traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, including Dharavi and Western Express Highway. Local trains were running on time though flight services from Mumbai airport were affected. According to Skymet, Mumbai will receive moderate to heavy rains, with isolated very heavy rainfall, for another 48 hours. Read more.

From investment banking with JP Morgan in New York to the corridors of Indian Parliament, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s voyage to the doorstep of national politics is no less dramatic than her first appearance at the highest citadel of democracy. Moitra has arrived, and how. Her maiden fiery Lok Sabha speech on Tuesday, where she listed the “danger signs of early fascism in India”, won the hearts of millions and even secured attention of the international media. Read more.

Following a row over West Bengal government's directive on construction of dining rooms for midday meals in state-run schools in Cooch Behar district, having more than 70 per cent minority students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied the knowledge of any such circular. Read more.

If you thought DeepFakes were bad, there's something else on the Internet that's far, far-worse: Deep Nudes. An app which has recently been grabbing the Internet's attention for all the wrong reasons promises something that is every woman's worst nightmare. It promises to create a nude picture out of a fully clothed body of a woman, with just one click. Read more.

Nike have officially unveiled the orange jersey which India will be wearing in the game against England on Sunday in the ICC World Cup. “Team India will debut its first ever Away Kit in Birmingham on 30th June 2019. The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams. Read more.

In the 2019 election, promises to fight against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018 have clearly made it to the election manifestos of the Congress party, the CPM and the newly formed Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Other national parties like the All India Trinamool Congress and the NCP had both not incorporated this into their manifestos, despite having opposed the bill when it came up for discussion in the Lok Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party and several other parties have not included trans issues in their manifestos. Scientist and activist Bittu K reflects on the state of trans rights in India post 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Read more.

