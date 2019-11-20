News18 Wrap: Amit Shah Says NRC to Happen Across India, Cong Leaders Meets shard Pawar & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Pan-India NRC: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) process will be carried out across India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, clarifying there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion. Read more.

Maharashtra government formation: A group of Congress leaders arrived at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence today for a meeting to chalk out the contours of the proposed alliance with Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra.Read live highlights from Maharashtra government formation.

Insolvency ahead: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday superseded the board of the debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) due to governance concerns and defaults by the non-banking finance company. The company has been placed under an administrator. Read more.

In national interest: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that over 5,000 people were taken into preventive detention after the Centre on August 5 scrapped Article 370 which accorded special status to J&K. Reddy also said there was a false propaganda about Jammu & Kashmir's situation. Only 609 people were detained, 151 more from the 458 figure of 2018, he said. Read more.

Change of guard: Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday named his elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister after incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation from the post following the election debacle. Mahinda, the current main opposition leader, will assume duties soon after Wickremesinghe steps down formally on Thursday. Read more.

Sabarimala row: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Kerala government to stay clear of the controversy surrounding women's entry into the Sabarimala hill shrine while framing an exclusive law to administer it. A three-judge bench, led by Justice NV Ramana, pointed out that issues relating to entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 have been referred to a seven-judge bench and, thus, it should be avoided for the time being. Read more.

There are several misnomers that find their way into the assessment of personalities and political parties. Repeated ad nauseum, these opinions firmly embed themselves into popular narratives, and often colour perceptions. One such popular misconception about Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is that he is a reluctant politician, who was pitchforked into the hurly-burly of politics against his inclinations. Would Thackeray manage to outfox his foes? Read the full piece by Dhaval Kulkarni only on News18.com.

Art of the Day

Ahead of a key meeting between the Congress and NCP on finalising the contours of a proposed alliance with the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss farmers’ issues. Read more.

