News18 Wrap: AN-32 Wreckage Found, Journo Who Posted Against Adityanath Released & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 has been spotted 16 kilometres north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh by Mi-17 helicopters, the Indian Air Force said on Tuesday. Read more.
Observing that a person could not be put behind bars for 11 days for a social media post, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more.
Hectic drama ensued in Bengaluru for the second day on Tuesday when, panicked by an audio clip, more than 4,000 investors trooped to the showroom of Indian Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels in Shivajinagar area. Read more.
The first meeting of the new council of ministers will be held on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to outline the roadmap of his government, sources said Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to underline the role of ministers of state in the running of ministries and may ask Cabinet ministers to give their deputies adequate responsibilities. Read more.
A month after the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised when Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled a bust of the social reformer at a Kolkata school. The bust will later be put up at the Vidyasagar College, where the original statue was vandalised. Read more.
A latest advert released in Pakistan to build up hype for the World Cup clash between the two neighbours on June 16 has stooped to a new low. Mimicking the video released of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistani military after he was captured a day after the Balakot airstrike, the ad by Pakistan's Jazz TV shows a model made to look like the IAF officer with his trademark mustache in a Blue Jersey answering questions on camera. Read more.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed preparations for Cyclone Vayu which is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 25 teams, comprising about 45 personnel each, and the rescuers are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. Read more.
The mountains are what they are because they are distinct from the plains. Some immediate distinctions would be remoteness, verticality, less space to comfortably maneuver, the impact of altitude on human physiology and wind, warmth and wetness altered by the elevation and landscape around. Who do we dial when we have an accident or medical emergency in the high mountains; in particular, one involving extreme sports or exploration? In the wake of the recent misadventure on the Mt Everest involving a human-induced "traffic jam" and slew of deaths, Shyam G Menon writes that the "disconnect" in the Himalayas makes it harder to rescue mountaineers. Read more.
The Editors Guild on Sunday condemned the arrest of a journalist, and the editor and head of a television channel over alleged objectionable content related to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing the police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press.
