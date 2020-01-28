News18 Wrap: Anti-CAA Activist Sharjeel Imam Arrested, Nirbhaya Convict Claims He Was Raped in Jail, & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Manhunt ends: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested JNU student and activist Sharjeel Imam, booked in a sedition case, from Bihar's Jehanabad. The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has a number cases of sedition filed against him in several states — Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi — over his "inflammatory" speeches made during protests. Read more.

Nitish's stance: Seeking to de-link himself from the strong anti-CAA and NRC stand taken by party vice-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said people are free to remain in the party or leave if they want. Read more.

Convict speaks: Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh was sexually abused in Tihar Jail, his lawyer Anjana Prakash told the Supreme Court on Tuesday during a hearing seeking judicial review of the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. Read more.

EC notice: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday sent a notice to BJP leader Anurag Thakur over the "goli maaro" slogans raised at an election rally in Rithala. The poll panel has found him to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and Thakur has been given time till 12 pm on January 30 to reply. Read more.

Coronavirus scare: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the central government is planning to send a plane to Wuhan in China to evacuate Indians. With the situation in Wuhan, suspected to be the epicentre of the new Coronavirus outbreak, worsening, parents of Kerala students in the Chinese province are desperately hoping their wards reach home as early as possible. Read more.

Internal discord: A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday opposed the amended citizenship law, saying the country should not be divided in the name of religion as it goes against the spirit of the Constitution. Calling for adherence to the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, BJP lawmaker Narayan Tripathi said, "We should either follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away." Read more.

As canvassing for the February 8 assembly polls in the national capital is peaking, the narratives dictating the political fight are on a rollercoaster ride. At the beginning of the campaign, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that this was the first poll in the electoral history of Delhi where votes were being sought for the development done in the past five years. With protests raging on at Shaheen Bagh for over 40 days now, Sidharth Mishra looks at how the Shaheen Bagh campaign may be taking a toxic turn. Read more.

