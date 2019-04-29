English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: B-Town Voted as Mumbai Went to Polls in Phase 4, PM's Warning to Mamata & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
Amid a festive-like atmosphere, several Bollywood celebrities made it early to the polling booths to exercise their right to vote. Voting began across 72 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, as the fourth of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise kicked off. This phase covers the remaining 17 constituencies in Maharashtra, including Mumbai's six seats, and the six in Odisha, as well as 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, and eight in West Bengal. Read more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections, raising alarm in the party. Read more.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna Monday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal before a Delhi court for allegedly having two voter identity cards. Read more.
The Samajwadi Party, in a tactical move, has changed its Varanasi candidate Shalini Yadav and has now fielded former BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After Congress refusing to field Priyanka Gandhi against PM Modi, Samajwadi Party has turned the battle into a Jawan vs Chowkidar contest. Read more.
CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday exuded confidence he will come up trumps in his much-talked about electoral debut against nominees of the mightier BJP and the RJD, asserting that people of Begusarai would vote from "dil" (hearts) and not go by dal (party). Read more.
BJP MP and union minister Babu Supriyo was caught in poll violence in Asansol on Monday as his car was vandalised after he had a heated argument with polling officials inside the booth. Read more.
Read all stories related to Lok Sabha Elections 2019 only on News18.com's LIVE Election Tracker
Facing a contempt notice for his remarks in the Rafale deal case, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court but has refused to apologise once again. Expressing regret for attributing the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan to the top court, Gandhi in his affidavit said he had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena, and claimed that the petitioner, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, was seeking political mileage under the pretext of contempt proceedings. Read more.
Anurag Kashyap took on 'Chowkidars' on Monday after he tweeted that they abused the most on Twitter. Read more.
Election season rarely brings out the best in a country. Especially in India where polls and the run up to them are routinely characterized by a shameless display of strength, false promises and opportunism, even as real issues take a comfortable backseat. While these are so called run-of-the-mill occurrences that could arguably plague any election in any country, India also bears the distinction of being deeply sexist. In a country like India, elections can very quickly be turned into misogynistic, anti-woman narratives at the hands of an entitled few. Rakhi Bose writes about the recent sexist trolling of Swara Bhasker dueto her masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding. Read more.
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
