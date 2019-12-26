News18 Wrap: Bipin Rawat Speaks Out About CAA Protests, BJP Minister Refuses to Meet Families of Muslim Victims & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

In case you missed it

Fresh accusations: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people. Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah said the time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the BJP will form the next government in the national capital. Read more.

Stoking controversy: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday waded into the debate on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying “leaders are not those who lead masses in arson and violence”. "A leader is one person who leads you in the correct direction. Gives you the right advice and then ensures that you care for the people you live," he said. This is the first time that Rawat, set to retire on December 31, has spoken against the nationwide protests against the CAA. Read more.

Vandals or victims? An Uttar Pradesh minister on a visit here on Thursday refused to meet the families of the two Muslim men who died in the recent protests against the new citizenship law, terming them "upadravi" (vandals). "Why should I go to vandals' place? How can those who are involved in vandalism and put the entire country and state in arson be social," minister Kapil Dev Agarwal posed, defending his decision to not visit the homes of the two Muslim families. Read more.

CAA stir: RTI activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody on Thursday. Meanwhile, the 12-hour Assam bandh scheduled for December 27 has been postponed to December 30.

Governor 'rusticated': Acting on their collective resentment towards West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that boiled over after he spoke in favour of the new citizenship law, students of Jadavpur University have decided to “rusticate” him as the institute chancellor. In an e-mail to Raj Bhavan on December 24, the day Dhankhar was prevented by protesters from attending the annual convocation of the university, the Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) said, "Sir, you are not welcome in our campus." Read more.

Jamia violence: The Delhi Police with the help intelligence agencies have started investigating reasons behind the beginning of protests against the new citizenship law at Jamia Nagar. The Delhi Police point finger to the location of the Popular Front of India's (PFI) headquarters in the vicinity of Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Jamia Nagar, Batla House. Read more.

Agree or disagree

The outcome of recently held Jharkhand assembly elections suggests that the BJP is losing its grip on the tribal support base. In Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, too, the party could not succeed in keeping its tribal base intact. Badri Narayan writes how non-tribal leaders, tenancy law and failure to milk RSS' efforts affected BJP's performance in Jharkhand polls. Read more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.