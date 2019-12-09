News18 wrap: BJP and Yediyurappa Retain Power in Karnataka Bypolls, Amit Shah Introduces CAB in Lok Sabha & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

CAB row: The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid furor from the Opposition on Monday with 293 Ayes and 82 Nos. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there is no political agenda CAB and there is no question of injustice with anyone. His remarks came in a discussion after the Lower House voted in favour of introducing CAB despite protests from Opposition, which labelled the legislation “regressive”. Read LIVE highlights from Parliament only on CNN News18.

Karnataka bypolls: BS Yediyurappa is set to retain power, with the BJP winning 12 of the 15 seats that went to bypolls last week. The saffron party needed minimum six to stay afloat in the southern state. The Congress won two seats, while an Independent won one. The JD(S) suffered the biggest setback with zero wins. Follow LIVE updates from Karnataka bypoll results.

'Emotional' appeal: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday blamed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for opposing the police encounters of the four accused in the case of the gruesome rape and murder of a Telangana veterinarian. Reddy lauded the Telangana Police for the killings. In an emotion-filled speech on women's safety in the state Assembly on Monday, Reddy said, “As a father of two daughters, the incident left me deeply agonised. As a father, how should I react to such incidents? What sort of punishment would give a parent relief? We should think about it.” Read more.

Confident assertion: Days after the Indian government said it has cancelled the passport of fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for a fresh one, a video of the controversial figure has surfaced in which he can be seen confidently boasting that no “stupid court” can bring him to book as he is "param Shiva". Read more.

Students vs Police: JNU students were on Monday stopped by police and baton-charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station during their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as they sought an appointment with the president over the hostel fee hike issue. Read more.

Rainbow Lit Fest: On a cold December weekend amid rainbows and fairy lights, Delhi welcomed its first, one of kind, queer literature festival, the Rainbow Lit Fest. Spread across two days, the festival lived up to its name to express the multi-hued nature of the LGBTQ experience and community in India. The event was packed with interesting panel discussions about various aspects of the queer community, drag shows and films. Read more.

"The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on November 26. It is currently awaiting the President’s assent. This Bill reduces many of us transgender people to nothing but bodies. Recently, it was reported in media that the human resource development ministry told the Lok Sabha that there are no transgender students in central universities. Then who am I? I am a trans person, who identifies herself as a trans woman but I did not declare so in my form. HRD minister, I am studying in the Delhi University. Count me! Sadly, the Bill in current form will ensure more of our stigmatisation". Read the full piece written by Ray R on why the Trans Bill 2019 is a problem for the trans community.

India’s narrowing claims to citizenship have pushed for a paradigm shift in the inclusion of citizens and exclusion of illegal immigrants. It progressively restricted citizenship by birth, but made it conditional and contingent on Indian origin. Read more on what it may mean to be called an Indian in case the Bill becomes reality.

