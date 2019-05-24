English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Wrap: BJP Celebrates Modi 2.0, Fire in Surat Kills 19 & Other Stories You Missed
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.
On Thursday, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came back to power with a thumping majority as the party secured a total of 303 votes on its own. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won on 342 of the 542 seats with all major leader of the NDA winning in their respective seats.
A day after reports claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign post-poll debacle, party's UP chief Raj Babbar, Congress Karnataka president HK Patil, Congress Odisha president Niranjan Patnaik and party's Amethi district chief Yogendra Mishra sent resignation letters to Gandhi "taking moral responsibility of the loss".Read more.
Follow all updates regarding Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 with News18.com's LIVE Election Results blog.
19 students were reported dead and several injured after a major fire broke out in a two-storey building in Surat’s Sarthana area to escape a fire on Friday afternoon. The students were in a tuition class when the fire broke out at the Takshasheela building. A few of them jumped from the building to escape the fire. Follow LIVE updates.
It’s a sweep for MK Stalin in the parliamentary polls, but he will be left frustrated in the state assembly as the DMK won only 13 of the 22 constituencies that went to the bypolls. While Stalin has firmly cemented his place as the most powerful leader in a post-J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi Tamil Nadu, his dream to become the chief minister may have to be put on hold at the moment. Read more.
Congress leader and son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, has blamed the "excessive negative campaign” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand old party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Read more.
Who voted for Modi 2.0? There are several categories of Modi voters: the hard-core ‘Modibhakts’, the traditional Sangh loyalists, the optimistic 'ek aur chance' brigade, the 'anyone but Rahul/Mayawati/Mamata' lot and finally, those who are anxious about the fate of their investments and want a Sensex-friendly prime minister. Read more about the people who brought Modi back to power.
After his father’s untimely death in a helicopter mishap in September 2009, Jagan had started the tour of Andhra Pradesh to visit the homes of the people who died after hearing the news of his father’s death. He was in the middle of his tour and Sonia Gandhi wanted him to end it. Read more on how a feud with Congress and the "curse of Andhra" aided the meteoric rise of the Jagan Reddy, whose party swept both state and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, routing incumbent CM Chandrababu Naidu.
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation in an emotional address on Friday, ending a dramatic three-year tenure of near-constant crisis over Brexit. "It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," May, her voice breaking, said outside her Downing Street office. Read more.
Of the three gathbandhan allies in Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) faces an existential crisis. Mayawati has been the biggest gainer, with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) increasing its tally from zero to 10. Read more on the challenger faced by Akhilesh Yadav's SP post election results.
From the Congress perspective, the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election has one villain – Rahul Gandhi. From day one, Rahul appeared every bit a misfit, a reluctant leader who lacked hunger for power and an upper hand within the grand old party. Rahul toiled hard across the country, but the script of his poll campaign had no clear end goal. Rahul kept targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing him as ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ without pitting himself as an alternative. Post Congress's dismal performance, Rasheed Kidwai writes that it's time Congress bid Rahul Gandhi goodbye. Read more.
Adding insult to injury, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat on home turf Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani on Thursday evening, not waiting for counting of the remaining 3 lakh votes. She eventually went on to win Amethi with a margin of over 50,000 votes, becoming the giant-slayer that toppled four decades of Congress rule in the constituency. Read more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results