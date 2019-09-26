News18 Wrap: BJP Takes to Delhi Streets in Protest, RBI Increases PMC Withdrawal Limit & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

First to Leave: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after he took a dig at BJP party leader Manoj Tiwari and said the Bihar-born MP would be the first to leave the city if NRC was implemented. Tiwari has been calling for a verification drive in the national capital on the lines of the one in Assam, which led to the exclusion of 19 million people. Read more.

Welcome Move: In a relief to the harried customers of crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, the Reserve Bank (RBI) increased the cash withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per account, which will help over 60 percent customers of the crippled lender. The RBI had earlier imposed a slew of restrictions on the bank for six months, allowing withdrawal of only Rs 1,000 for the bank's depositors, leaving the customers worried. Read more.

Pune Rains: At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after severe rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district. Nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places so far following heavy showers in the district on Wednesday. Maharasthra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the affected areas. Read more.

Big Decision: The Election Commission (EC) on informed the Supreme Court it will defer the bypolls in 15 assembly seats in Karnataka as the hearing of the petitions challenging the disqualification of the rebel lawmakers remains pending in court. The bypolls were scheduled for October 21, with the results to be declared three days later. Read more.

Murder Under Watch: Saudi Arabia's crown prince appeared to accept responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, telling US television a few months later that it "happened under my watch," but denying any prior knowledge. The kingdome's de facto ruler, has come under huge international pressure after the US-based writer was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Read more.

BJP Newbies: Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh joined the BJP along with Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh. Dutt, an Indian freestyle wrestler from Haryana who won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2012 Summer Olympics, said he has long been impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more.

An all-India study, one of the largest since Independence, has shed new light on the challenges faced by working women in India. A total of 43,255 women from 29 states and five union territories were interviewed. The study covered respondents from urban areas, urban slums, rural and tribal areas, areas near international borders, internal conflict zones, etc. Some key findings of the study are that often there is exploitation and a lack of basic civic amenities at the workplace. Despite several changes in law, many of these women are not getting benefits of canteen and crèche facilities at the workplace. Read this piece by Vinay Nalwa, to find out what were the other key findings of the study.

