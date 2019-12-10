Take the pledge to vote

News18 Wrap: CAB to be Tabled at Rajya Sabha Tomorrow, 48-Hour Internet Shutdown in Tripura & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

News18.com

December 10, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
College students protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (PTI)

In case you missed it

Smooth sail: After a nearly seven-hour debate, the lower House of Parliament passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday. The Bill is now set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. While on paper, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have a slim majority in the upper House, there still seem to be some uncertainties regarding a few parties’ stand on the issue — mainly the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Shiv Sena. Will the BJP manage a smooth sailing with CAB? Read more.

Rapist's appeal: On the death row, Nirbhaya case convict Akshay filed his review petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, questioning why give him death penalty when his life is going to be short even otherwise due to bad air and water in Delhi. Read more.

Boiling over: The Tripura administration has shut down internet service for 48 hours in wake of protests against the against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha. Read more.

In defence: Asserting that a US federal commission's critical comments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill are not accurate, India on Tuesday said the American body on international religious freedom has chosen to be guided only by its biases on a matter on which it has no locus standi. In a statement issued on Monday, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill enshrines a pathway to citizenship for immigrants that specifically excludes Muslims, setting a legal criterion for citizenship based on religion. Read more.

Under pressure: BHU professor Feroze Khan, whose appointment as a teacher of Sanskrit led to protests by some university students, resigned from his post at the SVDV Department and joined the Arts Faculty, BHU sources said on Tuesday. News18 sources had earlier suggested that Khan would either join the department of Arts or Ayurverda. Read more.

Cowardly crime: A Sanskrit professor at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here has been allegedly attacked by students for supporting his Muslim colleague, Feroz Khan, whose appointment to the department as assistant professor had sent students on protests since the past one month. Read more.

Agree or disagree

Can sentimentalism and sanctimoniousness solve any problem? A large section of politicians and public figures would answer in the affirmative. The more desperate a situation, the higher decibels of loose talk we suffer. Ravi Shankar Kapoor writes on how the celebration and jubilation of the encounter of the four accused of rape in Telangana exposes India as a "land of oil salesmen". Read more.

Art of the Day

imag

“I’ll be judge, I’ll be jury,” said cunning old Fury: “I’ll try the whole cause, and condemn you to death.” - Alice in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll. Telangan encounter raises countless questions. Read more.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
