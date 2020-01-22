News18 Wrap: Centre Asks SC to Set 7-Day Limit for Nirbhaya Convicts to File Mercy Pleas, Nithyananda May Have Obtained Belize Passport & Other Stories You Missed

News18 Wrap brings you some of the biggest stories on News18.com today to help you stay updated at all times.

Nirbhaya Convicts: Amid the growing anger over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 gang-rape and murder case, the central government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court with a petition asking it set time limits for death row prisoners to exercise their last legal options. Read more.

On the Run: Controversial godman Nithyananda is believed to be hiding in the Caribbean after obtaining the passport of Belize. The Gujarat Police on Wednesday said that Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to help locate Nithyananda who had fled India without a passport to save himself from a rape case registered against him in Karnataka. Read more.

In Conversation: Delhi’s former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is back in action. He has addressed protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia, backed the women of Shaheen Bagh, declared that the anti-CAA movement will continue till the tarmeem (amendment) is withdrawn and has advised the central government that it can’t afford to be seen as anti-minority. Read more.

Bilateral Issue: There is no role for any third-party intervention on the issue of Kashmir, government sources said a day after US President Donald Trump's fresh offer to "help" India and Pakistan resolve the lingering dispute. Read more.

In a Relief: The government is mulling extending relief to tax payers by planning to change slabs on personal income, with 5% tax proposed to be levied on income up to Rs 7 lakh per year, while income between Rs 7 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakhs may be taxed at 10%. Read more.

With the nomination process done, the roadmap of ensuing polls for the Delhi Assembly has been unveiled. If someone thought that rivals BJP and Congress were in any mood to give a walkover to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the starting point of this race to power suggests differently. In their selection of candidates, both the BJP and the Congress have reposed confidence in the ability of the soldier at the ground level, the party candidate. Take a close look at the list of candidates and it becomes quite evident that there aren’t any seats where the two older parties have fielded a reluctant person. While Arvind Kejriwal has issued a ‘guarantee card’ assuring that he will continue to subsidise living in Delhi, the BJP’s push for a three-tier government is clear indication that the process of regularisation would stop if the party loses these elections. Read the piece by Sidharth Mishra, who argues that in Delhi's 2020 match, it’s Arvind Kejriwal’s dilemma versus Narendra Modi’s dole.

